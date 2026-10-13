Nana Ama McBrown wept openly at the candlelight vigil held for the late Mabel Adwoa Intuah on October 12, 2026, in East Legon

The vigil for Auntie Mabel, founder of Mayan Stitches and biological sister of Vivian Jill Lawrence, drew family and industry figures

A balloon-release ceremony left attendees visibly overcome, with the official burial service scheduled for October 22, 2026

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Nana Ama McBrown has been captured in emotional videos weeping at the vigil night held in honour of the late Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Auntie Mabel, at East Legon in Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown was moved to tears at the vigil for Antie Mabel, the late sister of Vivian Jill. Image credit: GistsOnline/Dek360.

Source: TikTok

Auntie Mabel, the founder and CEO of fashion label Mayan Stitches, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, at the age of 50.

She was the biological sister of Kumawood actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, making her loss deeply personal for those close to the family.

McBrown and Vivian Jill overcome with grief

The solemn event took place on October 12, 2026, at the Mayan Stitches premises in East Legon, drawing a large gathering of family members, friends, and entertainment industry colleagues.

Attendees observed a minute of silence and took part in a candle-lighting ceremony to honour the late fashion icon.

The evening took an especially emotional turn during a symbolic balloon-release ceremony, where McBrown and a grief-stricken Vivian Jill Lawrence were seen holding each other as they paid their final respects.

Video footage captured the beloved actress and television host weeping openly, visibly unable to contain her sorrow while musical tributes played.

Those who spoke at the vigil described Auntie Mabel as a woman of grace, dignity, and deep humility whose legacy in the Ghanaian fashion industry will endure long after her passing.

Following the candlelight vigil, the final burial service is set for Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the State House in Accra. The main funeral rites will then follow on Saturday, October 24, at the Underbridge Event Centre.

Below is an emotional Nana McBrown at the vigil for Auntie Mabel.

Reactions to the vigil for Auntie Mabel

The scenes from the vigil moved many who watched online. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Munira wrote:

"I never knew her until she passed on, but it hurts to see them cry that much."

Racheal said:

"Rip."

Abena Sika commented:

"So sad."

Harnhar Esi added:

"So sad."

Vivian Jill announces Aunty Mabel’s funeral dates

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vivian Jill announced on Instagram that her late sister, Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Aunty Mabel, will be buried on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5 am to 10 am at the State House.

The funeral ceremony follows on Saturday, October 24, from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Underbridge Event Centre, with a thanksgiving service at the same venue on Sunday, October 25. The venue is the same place where Aunty Mabel’s 50th birthday was held weeks before her death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh