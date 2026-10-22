Nana Ama McBrown was visibly overcome with grief at the funeral of her close friend, the late Mrs Mabel Adwoa Intuah

The funeral of the Mayan Stitches CEO and elder sister of actress Vivian Jill Lawrence took place at the State House forecourt in Accra

McBrown wept openly as she passed her late friend's casket, recalling the kindness Auntie Mabel showed her over the years

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Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown was unable to contain her grief at the funeral of her dear friend, the late Mrs Mabel Adwoa Intuah, popularly known as Auntie Mabel, as she broke down in tears during the ceremony.

Nana Ama McBrown breaks down at Auntie Mabel’s funeral in Accra, recalling the Mayan Stitches CEO’s kindness throughout the years. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The funeral of Mrs Intuah, the founder and CEO of fashion brand Mayan Stitches, was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

McBrown, visibly overwhelmed, wept aloud as she walked past her late friend's casket, pausing in a moment of raw emotion that moved many of those present to tears.

McBrown recalls Auntie Mabel's kindness

During the sorrowful occasion, McBrown reflected on the warmth and generosity that Auntie Mabel had shown her over the years, describing the bond they had shared as one that had touched her deeply.

Her public display of grief underscored just how much the loss had affected her personally, and left onlookers at the ceremony visibly moved.

The X post below shows Nana Ama McBrown bidding a final goodbye to Auntie Mabel.

Who was Mabel Adwoa Intuah?

Beyond her close friendship with McBrown, Auntie Mabel was widely admired as the elder sister of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence.

She was known for her passion for fashion and her entrepreneurial spirit, having built Mayan Stitches into a recognisable brand.

News of her passing was first reported on Instagram by the page Official_Bempah on Thursday, July 23, 2026, sending shockwaves through the entertainment community.

The timing of her death struck many as particularly painful; only weeks earlier, Auntie Mabel had been seen celebrating her 50th birthday in a warm and public affair that drew attention online.

At the celebration, Vivian Jill was filmed spraying cash on her sister and expressing deep affection for her, offering a glimpse into the close bond the two siblings shared.

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy recounts speaking to Auntie Mabel the same day she passed. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Obaapa Christy pays tribute to Auntie Mabel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy opened up about the final conversation she had with the late Auntie Mabel, stressing that they spoke on the very day, July 22, 2026, when Auntie Mabel died.

Speaking on the radio, Obaapa Christy described receiving a call from Auntie Mabel that day, during which Auntie Mabel mentioned she was at the hospital.

Believing it was a routine visit, Obaapa Christy thought nothing of it and told her they would pick up their ongoing business discussion once she returned home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh