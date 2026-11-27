Fella Makafui Reacts to Reconciliation Rumours With Ex-Husband Medikal 2 Years After Divorce
- Fella Makafui went live on TikTok on Thursday, 26 November 2026, while riding in a moving car
- A fan questioned the actress about viral rumours that she had rekindled her romance with ex-husband Medikal
- Instead of addressing the claims directly, Fella had a sharp response before pivoting to promote an upcoming film
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Fella Makafui is not letting trending online rumours about a secret reunion with her ex-husband and rapper Medikal ruin her mood.
The award-winning Ghanaian actress jumped on a TikTok Live on Thursday, 26 November 2026, filming herself inside a moving car in a casual, selfie-style session.
When a fan in the comments brought up speculation that she and her ex-husband Medikal, whom she divorced in 2024, had quietly reconciled more than two years after their marriage ended, Fella was having none of it.
She turned the question back on the fan, telling him to mind his own business at home rather than questioning her on her relationship with Medikal, who welcomed a new baby with Eazzy, his current partner over a year ago, then burst into laughter and kept the stream rolling.
She said:
"Me and Medikal, wossop? Why, wossop? Mind your own business."
Fella Makafui promotes The Return of Makunse
Rather than dwell on the gossip, Fella used the live session to shine a spotlight on the upcoming film "The Return of Makunse", directed by celebrated filmmakers Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Peter Sedufia.
The actress shared that the movie was set to premiere on Friday, 4 December 2026, at multiple venues across Ghana, including Accra Mall, West Hills Mall, Bukum Arena and ICGC Zoe Temple.
Tickets are priced at GH₵150, and she encouraged fans to come out and experience it.
During the stream, she also mentioned that she was heading to an interview at GTV, scheduled for around 9:15 a.m., to continue promoting the project.
Throughout the live, Fella kept things light, telling viewers she was doing well and describing herself as "blessed" and "highly favoured."
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The vibe was relaxed and playful, with fan gift notifications and comments flooding in as she spoke.
The TikTok video of Fella Makafui addressing the Medikal rumours is below:
Reactions to Fella Makafui's comments
Fans in the comments had plenty to say about how Fella handled the situation.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
OBEYAA wrote:
"I just love Fella😂❤️."
Christiana D said:
"Fella just wants her movie to trend."
Mokooto Gh commented:
"She is a smart girl."
Fella Makafui flaunts her new Range Rover
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Fella Makafui’s new Range Rover, which she said she bought simply because she was bored.
The vehicle, believed to be a fourth-generation model worth over GH¢1 million added to the actress and entrepreneur’s growing car collection.
Fans responded with a mix of congratulations, jokes and questions about her choice.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh