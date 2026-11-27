Fella Makafui went live on TikTok on Thursday, 26 November 2026, while riding in a moving car

A fan questioned the actress about viral rumours that she had rekindled her romance with ex-husband Medikal

Instead of addressing the claims directly, Fella had a sharp response before pivoting to promote an upcoming film

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Fella Makafui is not letting trending online rumours about a secret reunion with her ex-husband and rapper Medikal ruin her mood.

Fella Makafui reacts to rumours of a reconciliation with her ex-husband, Medikal, two years after their divorce. Photo source: Fellaprecious Makafui, Medikal, @fav6543/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The award-winning Ghanaian actress jumped on a TikTok Live on Thursday, 26 November 2026, filming herself inside a moving car in a casual, selfie-style session.

When a fan in the comments brought up speculation that she and her ex-husband Medikal, whom she divorced in 2024, had quietly reconciled more than two years after their marriage ended, Fella was having none of it.

She turned the question back on the fan, telling him to mind his own business at home rather than questioning her on her relationship with Medikal, who welcomed a new baby with Eazzy, his current partner over a year ago, then burst into laughter and kept the stream rolling.

She said:

"Me and Medikal, wossop? Why, wossop? Mind your own business."

Fella Makafui promotes The Return of Makunse

Rather than dwell on the gossip, Fella used the live session to shine a spotlight on the upcoming film "The Return of Makunse", directed by celebrated filmmakers Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Peter Sedufia.

The actress shared that the movie was set to premiere on Friday, 4 December 2026, at multiple venues across Ghana, including Accra Mall, West Hills Mall, Bukum Arena and ICGC Zoe Temple.

Tickets are priced at GH₵150, and she encouraged fans to come out and experience it.

During the stream, she also mentioned that she was heading to an interview at GTV, scheduled for around 9:15 a.m., to continue promoting the project.

Throughout the live, Fella kept things light, telling viewers she was doing well and describing herself as "blessed" and "highly favoured."

The vibe was relaxed and playful, with fan gift notifications and comments flooding in as she spoke.

The TikTok video of Fella Makafui addressing the Medikal rumours is below:

Reactions to Fella Makafui's comments

Fans in the comments had plenty to say about how Fella handled the situation.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

OBEYAA wrote:

"I just love Fella😂❤️."

Christiana D said:

"Fella just wants her movie to trend."

Mokooto Gh commented:

"She is a smart girl."

Fella Makafui flaunts her new Range Rover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Fella Makafui’s new Range Rover, which she said she bought simply because she was bored.

The vehicle, believed to be a fourth-generation model worth over GH¢1 million added to the actress and entrepreneur’s growing car collection.

Fans responded with a mix of congratulations, jokes and questions about her choice.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh