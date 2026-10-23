Nollywood actor Francis Duru died on October 23, 2026, at the age of 57 following a brief illness confirmed by his family

A heartfelt Instagram tribute Francis wrote for late colleague Alexx Ekubo in May 2026 has since resurfaced online

Francis had publicly dismissed rumours about his own health just months before his passing in June 2026

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Nollywood veteran Francis Duru passed away on 23 October 2026 at the age of 57 following a brief illness, his family announced in an official statement released that Friday.

Francis Duru's tribute to Alexx Ekubo resurfaces after his death at 57. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Francis Duru

Source: Facebook

The family did not specify the nature of the illness, though the news was preceded by a tribute from Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu, National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who had honoured the actor a day earlier.

In the wake of his death, an Instagram post Francis published on 13 May 2026 began circulating widely online.

The post was a tribute he wrote for his colleague Alexx Ekubo, who had died two days prior, and the words he chose carry a different weight now that Francis himself is being mourned.

Francis Duru's words for Alexx Ekubo

Writing from what was clearly a place of deep sorrow, Francis Duru reflected on Alexx's warmth, talent and humility. He described the younger actor as someone who could move effortlessly between genres and deliver performances with complete believability.

Francis wrote:

"Hmm.....Lexo....vivacious and ever happy, amiable every which time...master of your craft, you cut across every genre expressed and delivered with precision and utmost believability...subtle, humble...reverent....what a news so short..so piercing, so heartbreaking....hmm life...how time quickly ebbs off...leaving pain and grief and loss ....But in all heaven gained an angel...so soon, and now you are referred to in the past...Lexo, I called you, just broke our heart...we will miss you....bro....just rest on....adieu great player....and thank you for the time you spent on earth..thank you for serving this industry adieu...lexo...rest in peace.."

His observation that someone alive and present in the industry could suddenly only be spoken of in the past tense has since become the very reality surrounding his own passing.

Ekubo and Duru: Two losses within months

Alexx Ekubo, born Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke, died on 11 May 2026 at the age of 40.

His family confirmed he passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer. Known for roles in 'Weekend Getaway', 'The Bling Lagosians' and 'Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story', Alexx was buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, on 18 June 2026 following tributes from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Francis's own career stretched back decades, with his breakthrough role in the 1995 film 'Rattlesnake' cementing his place among Nollywood's most recognised faces.

He continued working across numerous productions in the years that followed.

Notably, in June 2026, Francis had publicly addressed and dismissed online speculation about his health, telling fans he was well.

His death months later, and the resurfacing of words he wrote while grieving another colleague, have made his tribute to Alexx Ekubo an unexpected part of the remembrance now surrounding his own life.

The Instagram post by Francis Duru is below.

Francis Duru's last birthday wish to wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Francis Duru’s final public birthday message to his wife, which resurfaced after reports of the Nollywood actor’s death.

In the tribute, Duru called his wife his friend, adviser and the woman who nurtured their family. His heartfelt words and prayers for her future have drawn renewed attention amid tributes to the actor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh