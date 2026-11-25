A heartfelt account by the late Pete Edochie about a chance meeting with Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs resurfaced on Facebook after the veteran actor passed away

The legendary actor recalled what Olu Jacobs told him when they met unexpectedly on a road, and how both veterans reacted in front of the photographers

Many Nollywood fans flooded the comments section with tributes to both men, with some noting that the two icons passed away just a few months apart

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An emotional account by the late Pete Edochie of his last encounter with fellow Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs has resurfaced online.

Pete Edochie's emotional account of his last meeting with Olu Jacobs resurfaces after his death. Photo source: Olu Jacobs, Pete Edochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie died at about 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, aged 79, following a prolonged illness.

In a statement shared on Instagram, his son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced the news on behalf of the family.

Born in Zaria on March 7, 1947, Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He became a household name across Africa after portraying Okonkwo in the TV adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. Funeral arrangements, according to his family, will be announced in due course.

Pete Edochie recalls last Olu Jacobs meeting

Shortly after news of his passing broke, Facebook page GistReel.Com shared the veteran's emotional account of his final encounter with Olu Jacobs.

According to Edochie, he was leaving a film location when he ran into Jacobs, who was coming out of another one, in the middle of the road.

Olu Jacobs, he said, looked at him with tears in his eyes and told him that their mates were gone. Edochie added that tears came to his own eyes, and the two men held each other while photographers took pictures.

By then, their colleagues Sam Loco and Nsiri had already passed away. He recalled telling Jacobs:

"Well, may the good Lord keep us so that we can represent those who are gone."

The Facebook post by GistReel.Com, in which Pete Edochie recounts his emotional meeting with Olu Jacobs, is below.

Olu Jacobs' passing months before Pete Edochie

Edochie's encounter with Jacobs has taken on fresh meaning, as both legends have now died within months of each other.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Olu Jacobs died at the age of 84, his family announced. His son, Olusoji Jacobs, shared the news on Instagram, while the family asked bloggers and influencers to respect their privacy.

Following his colleague's death, Pete Edochie recalled their final encounter in a video that resurfaced at the time. Edochie also paid tribute to Jacobs, describing him as a peaceful and humorous man.

Fans mourn Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs

Many social media users mourned the two legends and praised the legacy they left behind in Nollywood. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Aganyi Vehe wrote:

"The death of an elderly man is like a burning library. Rest in peace, daddy."

Okojie Agbons Bright commented:

"A time to be born, a time to depart from this planet. May the soul of baba rest in peace."

Dominion Mba said:

"One unique thing I figured out about these two legends is that I don't think they had controversial stories attached to them in their lifetime."

Stanbliss Ndubuisi indicated:

"Chai! So this is true? Such a great man. Sometimes, one keeps the other going. Just a few months after Olu Jacobs, now him. May his soul rest in peace."

Pete Edochie's final public appearance resurfaces

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that footage of one of Pete Edochie's final public appearances had surfaced after his death.

The clip, taken from a podcast interview, showed the late actor speaking about his son Yul Edochie's second marriage to Judy Austin.

Edochie praised Yul for never publicly insulting his wife despite years of criticism on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh