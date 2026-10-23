Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot has paid an emotional tribute to the late veteran actor Francis Duru following his death at the age of 57

Elliot shared a video of the late Rattlesnake star addressing an audience at an event, describing him as a true thespian who has gone home

Duru’s family announced his death on Friday, October 23, 2026, as more colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, also mourned him

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Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot has mourned veteran actor Francis Duru following his death.

Desmond Elliot mourns late Nollywood actor Francis Duru with a video of the veteran actor addressing an audience at an event. Photo source: Desmond Elliot.

Source: Facebook

Duru’s family broke the news of his death in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Abubakar Yakubu, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), also confirmed the sad news.

The veteran actor, who was 57, rose to fame after playing Ahanna in the 1995 film Rattlesnake.

He also served as interim president of the AGN in 2010. Since the news broke, several colleagues in the movie industry have paid tribute to him on social media.

Desmond Elliot mourns Francis Duru

Desmond Elliot shared a video of Duru speaking into a microphone at an event as he mourned the late actor on Instagram.

In the clip, Duru, dressed in a grey suit and red shirt, was seen addressing an audience. Captioning the post, Elliot described him as a true thespian.

“Sad indeed! Rest in God’s grace. A true thespian has gone home! Adieu, Francis Duru,” he wrote.

His post had gathered over 1,600 likes at the time of writing.

The Instagram video by Desmond Elliot, in which he mourns Francis Duru, is below.

Kanayo O. Kanayo also mourns Duru

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo also paid tribute to Duru on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he described him as one of the most versatile performers Nigeria has produced.

“A consummate actor has left the stage,” Kanayo wrote.

Many fans who saw the post shared fond memories of Duru’s films. One fan recalled that he had been their favourite actor since the movie Dust to Dust.

Mercy Johnson mourns Francis Duru

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie also mourned Francis Duru on Instagram. She shared a black image with the words “Rest well, legend” on Friday, October 23, 2026.

In the caption, the actress said she was too tired to find the right words over the loss. Many fans and colleagues joined her in paying tribute to the late actor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh