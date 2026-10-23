Sarkodie has praised Shatta Wale's technological abilities, describing him as a highly skilled individual beyond music

The rapper claimed Shatta Wale personally writes the code for his applications, including Shaxi and Waya, without relying on a development team

Sarkodie explained that their private conversations mostly centre on technology and business rather than music or industry trends

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has spoken highly of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's technological abilities, claiming that the artiste personally develops and codes his own mobile applications.

Sarkodie shares how Shatta Wale builds his own apps and what they discuss privately. Image credit: ShattaMovement International

Source: UGC

Speaking during an interview on Lawson FM, Sarkodie described Shatta Wale as a technology enthusiast whose knowledge of software development remains largely unknown to the public.

According to him, the Shatta Movement boss is directly responsible for writing the code behind his business applications, including the ride-hailing platform Shaxi and the communication app Waya.

Sarkodie praised Shatta Wale's coding skills

Sarkodie said:

"What people don't know about Shatta Wale is that he is very tech-savvy."

He explained that Shatta Wale does not necessarily depend on a team of software developers to create his applications, claiming that the musician personally handles the coding on his computer.

Sarkodie expressed admiration for this side of Shatta Wale, suggesting that his technical knowledge deserves as much recognition as his musical achievements.

Sarkodie shares their private conversations

The rapper further explained that technology is one of the subjects that strengthens his personal relationship with Shatta Wale.

Watch the X video below:

According to him, the dancehall musician frequently contacts him to discuss technological projects and ideas.

He noted that their conversations rarely focus on music, controversies or trending entertainment discussions.

Instead, they exchange ideas about technology and other interests, something Sarkodie said makes him feel connected to Shatta Wale beyond their careers as musicians.

Mahama makes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy hug

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale and his rival, Stonebwoy, had shared an unexpected hug at the fundraiser for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

The hug was triggered by President John Mahama, who requested it after seeing the two dancehall superstars shake hands on stage.

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, with President Mahama applauding.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh