Renowned Ghanaian journalist Dickens Asare-Baffour Ofori Adjei wrote an open letter to the Ghana Journalists Association on Thursday, October 22, 2026

Ofori Adjei praised Owass FM presenter Prince Kwaw Gyimah for suspending the morning show when actor Kwame Dzokoto fell ill on air

The journalist raised concerns about media organisations sharing distressing footage of people experiencing medical emergencies

A prominent Ghanaian journalist is calling on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to formally recognise Owass FM presenter Prince Kwaw Gyimah and his production team for the way they handled the final on-air appearance of actor and politician Kwame Dzokoto.

Owass FM presenter deserves GJA honour over Kwame Dzokoto’s final moments, open letter says. Image credit: Kwame Dzokoto, Owass FM

Source: Facebook

Dickens Asare-Baffour Ofori Adjei published the appeal in an open letter on Facebook on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Titled "If I Were GJA President, I Would Honour You," the letter commended the Owass FM team for choosing to suspend their morning programme after Dzokoto visibly became unwell during a live broadcast.

The actor was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Owass FM's decision praised

Ofori Adjei described the team's choice to go off air as a display of sound editorial judgement and genuine respect for human dignity.

He stressed that Gyimah's explanation — that the programme was halted once the team noticed Kwame Dzokoto deteriorating — reflected precisely the kind of responsibility journalists owe to the people they host.

The journalist also used the letter to challenge the wider practice of media organisations circulating distressing footage of individuals experiencing medical emergencies, arguing that chasing audience attention and online engagement should never take precedence over protecting a person in a vulnerable moment.

He invoked the concept of gatekeeping, the editorial process through which journalists decide what information reaches the public, alongside the GJA's stated commitment to privacy and human dignity.

He also referenced the Society of Professional Journalists' principle of minimising harm as benchmarks that should guide reporting decisions.

A pattern of responsible broadcasting

To illustrate his point further, Ofori Adjei recalled the incident on January 3, 2025, when Colonel Isaac Amponsah collapsed during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's final State of the Nation Address.

He praised the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for cutting away from the live pictures at that moment, describing it as another example of broadcast restraint done right.

He acknowledged that assisting an unwell guest might seem like basic common sense, but argued that formally recognising such conduct by the GJA could set a positive precedent and encourage more media practitioners to prioritise people over programming.

Ofori Adjei concluded his letter by extending condolences to Dzokoto's family, friends, colleagues and the Owass FM team, adding that the actions of Gyimah and his crew served as a reminder that no broadcast is worth more than a person's wellbeing.

The Facebook post by Ofori Adjei is below.

Kwame Dzokoto and 18 others who died in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kwame Dzokoto and other Ghanaian media personalities who died in 2026, including Beverly Afaglo, Bernice Offei and Kessben.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital. His final public appearance resurfaced after his death, recalling how he had rejected rumours that he was critically ill or had died.

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Source: YEN.com.gh