Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared plans to invest in educational projects in the Ashanti Region

The 40-year-old thanked Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after a successful Rapperholic concert, organised by Sarkodie and his team

Some social media users have hailed Shatta Wale as one of the greatest musicians and entrepreneurs in Ghana

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, has publicly pledged part of the profits earned from his Shaxi ride-hailing service to the Manhyia Palace.

It was not immediately clear whether the artist meant 20 per cent of all Shaxi profits or the quoted percentage of profits raked in from the Ashanti region.

The dancehall musician envisions a scenario where the money is channelled to support critical projects.

Shatta Wale to dedicate 20% of Shaxi profits to Manhyia Palace specifically for projects in the education and health sectors.

Shatta to donate 20% Shaxi profits to Manhyia

Shatta Wale has announced in a Facebook post that he will give twenty per cent of profits raked in by his ride-hailing service, Shaxi, to the Manhyia Palace.

The dancehall musician added that he wants to play his part in seeing to it that developmental projects are initiated in the Ashanti region and other parts of Ghana.

Shatta Wale's look before he founded Shaxi, one of Ghana's leading ride-hailing platforms.

He expressed his gratitude to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after he performed at the recently held Rapperholic concert on September 27, 2025, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"Small-time shaxi will be Kumasi’s number 1 ride-hailing app, and I will give 20% of our proceeds to the Manhyia Palace to cater for schools and hospitals in the region."

"The love is too much, the support is too much. I thank you OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II... I bow my King," he stated.

Shatta Wale praised for Manhyia donation pledge

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah and other celebrities have commented on Shatta Wale's Facebook post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

OB Amponsah stated:

"My love for you grows exponentially every day. Shatta Wale! Such an inspiration ❤️."

Sharp Manarulin King stated:

"Tell me why I no go love Shatta Wale?"

Al Mubarak stated:

"This guy is for business, it's like he hosted Sarkodie Koraa 😁."

Nii Lante Lamptey stated:

"They’ll say settings but this is knowledge, wisdom and business… Nii ji bo l33l3."

Awuni Peter stated:

"The streets are aware just DAT we're living with koobbibinii 🔥."

Moyi Level stated:

"If you mentioned his name Keke, u blow be that (SHATTA WALE be the name)."

Paul Otoo stated:

"Country Boss SM 4Lyf no man shall pass."

Manuel Tompoo Eastern stated:

"Imagine Shatta as president. Just imagine the good things we will have and enjoy as citizens of Ghana 🇬🇭 🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Abena Jamaica stated:

"Cap off, respect up 🙌🏻. A true King in his own right, wisdom and greatness. May your reign continue to inspire and uplift.👑."

Jungle King Fitz Franklin stated:

"King by the people and for the people."

