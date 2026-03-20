Rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign

President John Mahama triggered the heartfelt moment during the fundraising ceremony on March 20, 2026

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, marking a poignant reconciliation after years of rivalry

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Ghanaian dancehall stalwarts Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were captured in an unusual moment at a public event.

Stonebwoy hugs Shatta Wale after President John Mahama's request at Black Stars fundraiser. Photo source: @1957news

Source: Instagram

The two, known to be fierce rivals since their altercation at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards, hugged each other at an event to raise funds for the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup campaign.

The unexpected hug was initiated by President John Mahama, who was present at the fundraising ceremony on Friday, March 20, 2026.

In a video, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were spotted on stage with the MCs for the night, Berla Mundi and Nathaniel Attoh.

Berla Mundi was heard saying that the president had asked the two artistes to hug.

"Mr President says that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale should hug on stage at this moment. This is a request from Mr President, so you can look at him. I'm not the one asking for it " Berla Mundi said.

President Mahama, seated between Sports Minister Kofi Adams and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, clapped in anticipation of the hug.

At that point, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had no option but to hug as the president had requested, which they did by patting each other's backs.

After the hug, the saluted President Mahama amid cheers from the excited audience in the auditorium.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh