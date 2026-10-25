Ghanaian personality Stephana Sefa-Boateng made a bold claim about respect and financial responsibility on TV3

Her comments on Today's Woman have sparked fierce debate among Ghanaians online

One commenter pushed back sharply, invoking the Bible to challenge her position on male leadership

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Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi's guest on TV3's Today's Woman has ignited a fierce conversation online.

The businesswoman Stephana Sefa-Boateng shared her opinion on relationships and expectations from partners, where she argued that men who expect their wives to be obedient must first demonstrate financial stability.

Stephana Sefa-Boateng says only wealthy men must ask a woman to be obedient. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Stephana Sefa-Boateng says men who want obedient women must be wealthy

The comments, which aired on 24th October 2026 and were shared via TV3's Instagram page, struck a nerve with many Ghanaians who had strong opinions on both sides of the debate.

The clip quickly gathered traction, with viewers weighing in on what many consider one of the most sensitive fault lines in relationships: the link between a man's financial standing and his authority in the home.

Sefa-Boateng's position touched on a deeply held tension in many Ghanaian households, where traditional expectations of submission often sit uneasily alongside modern economic realities, particularly as more women attain financial independence and professional success.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to Stephana Sefa-Boateng's video about marriage and submissiveness

Not everyone agreed with her framing. One commenter offered a firm counter-argument rooted in scripture, writing:

"I disagree. The Bible never said a man's authority as the head of the home is determined by how much money he earns compared to his wife. Biblical leadership is about love, sacrifice, responsibility, wisdom, and accountability, not financial superiority. A man can earn less and still be a godly leader. Ephesians 5:25." @becoming_herbert_obeng

Kwaku Manu commented:

"The men are watching and listening. With this mindset of today’s women let’s see how the next generation of women will survive. They should continue making a union instituted by God transactional. We listen we don’t judge Bible says men should love their wife and the woman should submit to their husbands. Why has it changed now to responsibility is equal to submission??? Show hosts can do better by bringing the right people to discuss such sensitive matters that can have a lasting effect on generations to come."

The pushback reflects a broader tension between faith-based views on marriage and more contemporary, economically grounded perspectives on gender roles.

For many Ghanaians, both positions carry significant weight depending on one's upbringing, religion, and personal experience.

The Instagram video is below:

Kumchacha says 99% of Ghanaian women cheat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prophet Kumchacha’s controversial claims that 99% of Ghanaian women cheat and maintain several partners for financial support. The Heaven’s Gate Ministries founder made the remarks during a radio interview on Asempa FM.

Kumchacha alleged that different men pay for women’s rent, phones and hair, and also criticised women who frequently ask men for money. His sweeping statements have sparked debate online about relationships and the public comments of religious leaders.

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Source: YEN.com.gh