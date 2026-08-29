Prophet Kumchacha sparked controversy after making sweeping claims about Ghanaian women's relationships during a radio interview on Asempa FM

The Heaven's Gate Ministries leader alleged that women maintain several boyfriends simultaneously, with each man assigned a specific financial role

Kumchacha also made a provocative declaration about women who frequently request money from men

Prophet Kumchacha, born Nicholas Osei and the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has ignited fierce debate after making sweeping and provocative claims about the romantic behaviour of Ghanaian women.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the preacher argued that women in this generation are strategically using men for financial gain, claiming there is not a single Ghanaian woman who maintains an exclusive relationship with one man.

Prophet Kumchacha says 99% of Ghanaian women cheat. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: UGC

Kumchacha talks about cheating Ghanaian woman

According to the prophet, the practice of keeping multiple partners is tied directly to money-saving schemes known locally as susu. He argued that because most women lack steady employment, they rely on a rotating cast of men to cover different living expenses.

"This current generation of women are using men for their own financial gains. There is not even one woman in Ghana who has only one boyfriend. Some have as many as five, six, or seven boyfriends. They are using the men for susu. These women do not have jobs of their own, but they are doing susu. They have one man who pays their rent, another who buys them an iPhone, and another who takes care of their hair. So, currently, women in this generation are using men for their own financial gains," Kumchacha said.

The remarks were unsparing in their scope, painting an entire generation of Ghanaian women with the same brush and offering no exceptions to his claims.

Prophet Kumchacha repeats his yellow bow tie in viral photos. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Facebook

Kumchacha's views on women who ask men for money

The prophet went further during the same interview, making an even more contentious statement while discussing the qualities he looks for in a prospective wife. Kumchacha declared that any woman who habitually requests money from men crosses a clear moral line in his view.

"The type of women I don't like are those who constantly ask men for money. Any woman who always ask men for money is a worker. She is not someone a man should consider marrying. Similarly, women who attend funerals and grind on men at the funeral grounds are also not the kind of women I believe should be married," he said.

The comments have drawn significant attention online, with many questioning the basis for such broad generalisations about Ghanaian women and others debating whether religious figures should make such pronouncements in public forums.

The X video is below:

Prophet Kumchacha shows sympathy for Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian man of God Prophet Kumchacha issued a severe warning for all Ghanaians.

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries said that cramped jail cells with 70–80 inmates served as a warning regarding individual freedom.

According to Kumchacha, detainees' appearance greatly changes when they are incarcerated due to the diet and water circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh