Prophet Uebert Angel was arrested on Sunday, November 22, 2026, over allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate sexual acts

The first footage of Angel in handcuffs surfaced two days after his arrest as he was escorted to court in Harare, Zimbabwe

The video, captured by Zim Live, showed the prophet surrounded by security personnel and press photographers outside the courthouse

Prophet Uebert Angel arrived at a court in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday, November 25, 2026, two days after his arrest, with footage showing him in handcuffs as he was escorted through a crowd of press photographers and security personnel.

Prophet Uebert Angel appears in court in handcuffs after his arrest on serious allegations. Photo source: Prophet Uebert Angel, ZimLive.com

Source: Facebook

The video, filmed by Zim Live, captured the high-profile moment outside the Harare Magistrates Court.

Angel, flanked by uniformed police officers and other officials, walks along a pathway while cameras close in from all sides.

The atmosphere is tense and formal, reflecting the gravity of the charges he is facing.

Angel was taken into custody on Sunday, November 22, following allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate sexual acts.

According to Herald Online reports, roughly 10 men armed with AK-47 rifles entered Angel's Hippodrome Church in Harare, Zimbabwe, while a service was in progress, approached him at the pulpit, and escorted him out in handcuffs in full view of the congregation.

Reports say that the police held the prominent prophet at the Rhodesville Police Station, with further details to be released in due course.

The arrest of the prominent Zimbabwean-born televangelist and businessman sent shockwaves across his congregation and the wider public.

Uebert Angel's court appearance in Harare

Angel is a well-known figure in Pentecostal circles across Africa and beyond and also serves as Zimbabwe's Ambassador-at-Large and Presidential Envoy for Europe and the Americas.

His arrest drew immediate attention given his dual status as a religious figure and a government representative.

The X video of Prophet Uebert Angel arriving at court in handcuffs is below:

Reactions to Prophet Uebert Angel's arrest

The footage quickly generated strong reactions online, with many raising questions about justice, faith, and due process.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@WoodenBolt wrote:

"How does a whole man of God find himself in this situation? What shall the congregants say then?"

@cyberyodhar said:

"Now that Uebert Angel has arrived at court, let the prosecution present its case and give him a fair opportunity to respond. The court should decide the matter on the evidence."

@Hoerang26 commented:

"He won't come back from this using the name of God in vain; it will be his biggest down. There will be more charges added on."

Pastor Brein Ayeni jailed 12 years abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about UK-based Nigerian pastor Brein Ayeni, who was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison after being convicted of non-consensual acts and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The case took a disturbing turn when the court heard that Ayeni recorded some of the attacks and threatened to share the videos if the woman reported him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh