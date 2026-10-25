Anika Rashaun, known for MTV's The Real World and The Challenge, passed away on October 1, 2026, at age 34

The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in July 2025 after complaining of persistent back pain

Before her death, Rashaun launched a podcast with her best friend to raise awareness about cancer

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American reality television star Anika Rashaun, known for her appearances on MTV’s 'The Real World' and 'The Challenge', has died at the age of 34.

'The Challenge' star Anika Rashaun dies at 34 after a stage 4 cancer battle. Image credit: Global Correspondent Central

Source: Facebook

Rashaun reportedly died on October 1, 2026, following a battle with stage 4 cancer. News of her passing gained attention on October 24, 2026, prompting tributes from friends who remembered her life, career and courage throughout her illness.

According to reports, Rashaun was diagnosed in July 2025 after experiencing persistent back pain. The disease had spread to her spine, causing fractures.

Anika Rashaun’s battle with cancer

Her longtime friend Tiara Ramos shared details of the reality star’s health journey, highlighting the challenges she faced after receiving the diagnosis.

Ramos also spoke about their friendship and how they worked together to raise awareness about the illness. The pair launched a podcast, 'Bre@st Friends Forever: BFFs Battling BC', where they discussed their experiences and encouraged people to take their health seriously.

Rashaun’s death has drawn renewed attention to cancer awareness and the importance of seeking medical advice when unusual symptoms persist.

Tributes pour in for Anika Rashaun

Rashaun rose to prominence after appearing on 'The Real World: Seattle: Bad Blood' in 2016. She later featured on 'The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions' in 2017, further establishing her name among viewers of MTV’s reality television programmes.

Beyond her television appearances, she worked as a professional matchmaker and dating coach, offering relationship advice and pursuing business interests.

Her death comes months after she married her partner, Kyle Rehn, on Valentine's Day in February 2026.

Following news of her passing, friends took to social media to pay tribute to her, describing her as a loving, loyal and adventurous person who made a lasting impression on those around her.

The tributes also reflected on her determination to continue living meaningfully despite her diagnosis. Rashaun was 34.

The X post announcing the death of Anika Rashaun is below.

Model Sahara Ray dies at 34

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who died at 34, months after welcoming her first child, Snow.

Ray had spoken publicly about recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome after a car accident and infection. Her family said she died in hospital surrounded by loved ones; the cause of death has not been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh