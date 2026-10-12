Reality TV star Kash, real name Mackayla Paige, was shot in downtown Oakland, California, in the early hours of Sunday, October 12, 2026

Police responded to a gunfire alert at the 200 block of 14th Street around 1:30 am and found the celebrated star with a gunshot injury

Authorities arrested a woman from Richmond in connection with the shooting as the Oakland Police launched an investigation

Mackayla Paige, known professionally as Kash, a reality television personality who appeared on shows including Real West Coast Baddies, RoomH8z and Young & Reckless, reportedly died on Sunday, October 12, 2026, after being shot in downtown Oakland, California. She was 29 years old.

Reality TV star Kash dies at 29 after being shot in Oakland, California. Image credit: Don P

Source: Facebook

Oakland police responded to a gunfire alert at approximately 1:30 am on the 200 block of 14th Street. Police Officers arrived to find Kash suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Investigators from the Oakland Police have taken charge of the case.

A woman from Richmond has been arrested in connection with the shooting, though her identity has not been disclosed.

Police have not yet confirmed what led to the incident.

Kash's final moments before the shooting

In the hours before her death, Kash had been active on Instagram, sharing videos of herself enjoying a night out.

The contrast between those carefree moments and what followed has added to the grief felt by those closest to her.

Her cousin, Nicky Clayton, was among the first to arrive at the scene to help set up a memorial.

Speaking about the night Kash was killed, Clayton said she had been spending time with family beforehand.

"I'm in disbelief," Clayton said.

"She was chilling. She was with family. So she was supposed to be good. I don't know what transpired, but I know she's supposed to be here."

Friends remember Kash's drive and energy

Beyond her television appearances, Kash had been actively building a career in entertainment and modelling, and had plans to launch her own business.

Clayton remembered her as someone full of ambition, eager to partner with brands, explore makeup artistry and carve out her own name in the industry.

Friends who gathered near the memorial to pay tribute described Kash as a motivating force whose energy was felt by everyone around her.

One friend, Poodahh, who has a "Spoil Me With Kash" tattoo, recalled how the influencer consistently pushed those in her circle to reach for more and never settle.

The Oakland Police Department has urged anyone with information, photographs or video footage related to the incident to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

The Facebook post announcing Kash's death is below.

TikTok influencer Sara Gilson dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on TikTok influencer Sara Gilson, 35, and her estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, who were found dead with gunshot wounds inside her Owasso, Oklahoma, home.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Less than two weeks earlier, Gilson posted a TikTok referring to her estranged husband and alleged abuse. A child inside the home called 911, and court records show Gilson had recently obtained a protective order against Duffey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh