A video of Ogogo at the Ojude Oba festival in June 2026 resurfaced on the day news broke of his death at 66

The footage showed the Nollywood veteran appearing vibrant and cheerful, dressed in an orange agbada

Fans questioned how stage 4 cancer could progress so rapidly in someone who looked so full of life

A video capturing veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo's final public appearance, began circulating widely on Sunday, August 23, 2026, the same day fans learned of his death at the age of 66 after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

The Nollywood actor Ogogo’s last public appearance showing his vibrant spirit resurfaces after his sudden demise. Image credit: Jvision Entertainment Tv/FB, seunbambam/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage, which Ogogo himself originally shared in June 2026, showed him at the Ojude Oba festival, dressed in a striking orange agbada complete with a matching cap and trousers.

He moved through a dense crowd towards the traditional ruler and his queen to pay his respects, with security agents helping clear a path for him. To everyone watching at the time, he looked cheerful, strong, and entirely present.

The man who reposted the clip on Instagram wrote that he had first come across it in June and was now struggling to reconcile what he had seen then with the news of Ogogo's passing.

He raised questions about how rapidly the cancer appeared to have advanced from that point to its most critical stage, less than two months later.

Fans question how Ogogo's cancer progressed fast

The resurfaced video prompted an outpouring of grief and confusion online.

Many viewers returned to the footage searching for answers, with several noting that certain cancers can remain hidden until they reach an advanced stage, showing few or no visible symptoms along the way.

For many, that context made his apparent vitality in June all the more heartbreaking in hindsight.

Beyond the sadness of his passing, tributes poured in celebrating Ogogo as one of Nollywood’s most respected and scandal-free figures, a man remembered not only for his performances but for his character and his devotion to his family.

The Instagram post below has the video of Ogogo's last public appearance.

Social media reacts to Ogogo's passing

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions shared online following the news:

ksamm_ksam said:

"Rest on legend 😢"

temilola_yinkaadegbayibi wrote:

"Chaiii...our childhood crush...so sad 😭😭😭😭."

nikzy80 commented:

"Oh Ya'Allah 😢."

mobankole posted:

"If Charisma was a person💔."

luvdebbyfakeye reflected:

"Life is unpredictable; cancer can come anytime; it doesn't know anybody."

Aproko Doctor shares key cancer symptoms

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ogogo’s death has fuelled an important public health discussion in Nigeria, particularly around cancer awareness.

The 66-year-old Yoruba cinema icon died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after battling cancer, a condition his family only shared publicly days before his death.

His seemingly good health in the weeks leading up to his passing left many Nigerians searching for answers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh