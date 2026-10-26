Wendy Shay and Lasmid have got fans talking after a new video of the musicians surfaced from Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert in Kumasi over the weekend

Their latest interaction came weeks after a viral clip from their joint music project left many social media users debating the nature of their working relationship

Many fans have flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some insisting that one of the artistes still has not moved past the earlier incident

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Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to react after Wendy Shay and Lasmid were spotted together at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert.

Wendy Shay and Lasmid meet at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert weeks after their viral couch moment. Photo: Gists Online.

Source: Twitter

Wendy Shay and Lasmid recently teamed up on BendOva, an Afropop collaboration that both artistes have been promoting.

In late September 2026, a clip of the pair sitting together on a couch surfaced online. Lasmid had placed his hand on her lap, but the RuffTown Records singer moved it away moments later.

The brief moment quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing their opinions on what it meant. Some fans even claimed the conversation around the clip overshadowed the song itself.

Wendy Shay and Lasmid at Rapperholic 2026

Weeks after that viral moment, the two artistes crossed paths again in Kumasi. On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Wendy Shay and Lasmid were among the performers at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a video shared by Gists Online, the pair shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the event.

Wendy Shay, dressed in a yellow polka-dot outfit with long golden braids, smiled as she held Lasmid. Lasmid, in a grey T-shirt, also wrapped his arms around her during the friendly exchange.

According to reports, the concert ran into the early hours of Sunday, October 25, and filled the stadium to capacity.

The Instagram video of Wendy Shay and Lasmid, in which the two musicians share a hug at Rapperholic 2026, is below.

Wendy Shay on Lasmid hand removal clip

Before their Rapperholic reunion, the singer had already spoken about the viral couch moment. Speaking on DJ Slim’s podcast at the start of October, Wendy Shay said the incident had been blown out of proportion.

According to her, she only moved his hand because she wanted to sit properly on the arm of the couch and there was not enough space.

The Uber Driver hitmaker added that she could only act that way because she shares a good relationship with Lasmid. Without that bond, she said, she would not have felt comfortable doing it.

Reactions to Wendy Shay and Lasmid hug

Many fans who remembered the earlier incident were quick to share their thoughts on the hug. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

ohenebaokodiepapabi said:

“Man still not over it and has kept his distance. Much respect, man. Not every Osholo you deserve wae.”

ayorkorrrr said:

“Lasmid is still not over what happened the last time.”

aprils_gorgeous said:

“Because of what happened, the song didn’t even trend like it was supposed to.”

sanch4219 said:

“You didn’t allow him to touch your lap, but you’re here today hugging him.”

Kwaku DMC survives accident before Rapperholic 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Asakaa rapper Kwaku DMC was involved in a car accident on the Accra-Kumasi road near Linda Dor on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

His associate, Sandy Ken, said a tyre burst and the vehicle flipped several times before landing in the bush. Despite the incident, the rapper still appeared on stage at Rapperholic 2026 that evening and performed briefly with Beeztrap KOTM.

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Source: YEN.com.gh