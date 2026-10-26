Eric Bauza, the Emmy-winning voice behind Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, died at his Los Angeles County home on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at age 46

A post the Canadian voice actor shared on Instagram a day earlier was still live on his story when his family announced the sad news online

Many fans have since revisited the light-hearted clip, which carried one of his famous cartoon voices into a busy public space tied to a classic film

An Instagram reel shared by Eric Bauza has resurfaced online after the Emmy-winning Looney Tunes voice actor died suddenly at the age of 46.

Eric Bauza’s last Instagram repost shows Looney Tunes characters in a New York subway. Photo: @bauzilla.

Source: Instagram

Bauza was no stranger to the big stage after more than two decades of voicing some of animation’s best-known characters.

He became the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Marvin the Martian, following in the footsteps of the legendary Mel Blanc.

For his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons, the Scarborough-born star won the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy for Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program.

Earlier this year, he voiced Bugs, Daffy, Road Runner and Porky Pig in the film Coyote vs Acme. The Hollywood Reporter also named him on its inaugural Animation Power list shortly before his passing.

Eric Bauza’s last Instagram post before death

Days before fans learned of his passing, the Looney Tunes star was still sharing his work with followers. On Saturday, October 24, Bauza reposted a reel showing Looney Tunes characters inside the New York City subway.

His Bugs Bunny voice, alongside Tweety, could be heard reading out MTA announcements as part of celebrations for Space Jam’s 30th anniversary.

Bauza joked in the caption that it was “the closest to performing on Broadway I’ll ever get.”

Even as his family shared news of his death on Sunday night, that repost was still active on his Instagram story.

The Instagram reel by Eric Bauza, in which his Bugs Bunny voice reads out New York subway announcements, is below.

Eric Bauza family statement on sudden death

News of the voice actor’s passing came from those closest to him. On Sunday, October 25, his family posted a statement on his official Instagram page describing him as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Their message said he had “passed away suddenly” and promised more details.

Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, cited by Variety, later listed hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause of his death.

Officials also said the manner of death was natural. His manager, Judy Coppage, described him to NBC Los Angeles as a unique and versatile voice actor who was well loved.

Bauza is survived by his wife, Jessica, whom he married in 2016, and one son.

The Instagram post from Eric Bauza’s family, in which they announced his sudden passing, is below.

Challenge star Anika Rashaun dies at 34

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that The Challenge star Anika Rashaun had died at the age of 34 after a battle with stage 4 cancer. News of her death, which reportedly happened on October 1, 2026, drew attention online on October 24.

Rashaun was known for appearing on The Real World: Seattle: Bad Blood in 2016 and The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions in 2017.

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Source: YEN.com.gh