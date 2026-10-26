Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has publicly shared his thoughts on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills as reactions continue to pour in over a recent European church documentary

The singer’s Instagram post quickly drew thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with many Lighthouse members and admirers of the bishop echoing his position online

Several Flemish cities have since taken action against a church linked to the bishop’s network, while its leaders insist the claims made against them are untrue

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An Instagram post by Sonnie Badu has stirred reactions after the gospel musician shared a message for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills amid backlash over a Belgian documentary.

Sonnie Badu shares a message of support for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills amid backlash over a Belgian documentary. Photo credit: Sonnie Badu/Dag Heward Mills.

Source: Facebook

Belgian broadcaster VRT aired an investigative report on Go Church through its Pano programme on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Working with the newspaper De Morgen, the team spoke to more than 30 current and former followers and also went undercover.

Go Church is part of the Lighthouse Group of Churches led by Bishop Dag, a network that reportedly has more than 7,600 congregations worldwide.

In Belgium, the church says it runs in ten cities, including Antwerp, Brussels and Ghent, with about 450 people at weekly services. Reporters also travelled to Ghana, where several former Lighthouse bishops raised concerns.

Sonnie Badu’s message to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

As the conversation around the report grew, Sonnie Badu stepped in with words of support. Over the weekend, the gospel musician posted a black-and-white photo of Bishop Dag on his Instagram page.

In the caption, he suggested that when people one has nurtured turn against him, it is a sign that he is unsettling the forces of darkness.

Badu added that the bishop’s “impact is felt worldwide” and said he respected him deeply.

He ended the message by praying for the bishop’s grace and added the hashtag #bishopdagdontstop. At the time of writing, the post had over 11,600 likes, 281 comments and 558 reposts.

The Instagram post by Sonnie Badu, in which he shares a message of support for Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, is below.

Go Church documentary claims against Bishop Dag’s network

Badu’s post came days after the documentary put the bishop’s Belgian branch in the spotlight. Aired on October 21, the report claimed that Go Church targets vulnerable young people, many of them minors.

Former followers said they were pressured to give money, work for free and cut ties with family and friends.

Several Flemish cities, including Leuven, Mechelen, Sint-Niklaas and Turnhout, have since ended rental contracts with the church.

KU Leuven also suspended the church’s use of its premises with immediate effect. Go Church denied the claims, insisting that donations are voluntary, that it does not isolate members and that it is not a cult.

VRT said it repeatedly put its findings to Bishop Dag, but no public response from him or Lighthouse Chapel International had been seen at the time of writing.

Reactions to Sonnie Badu’s Bishop Dag message

Many admirers of the bishop flooded the comment section with messages of love and support. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

be.like.bless said:

“We love you Prophet, and your children stand behind you strongly.”

dorkiest0004 said:

“Greatest of all time! Bishop Dag, my all-time mentor.”

gifty_of_elohim26 said:

“Bishop Dag, the oracle of God and the general of our days.”

reddove_events said:

“I still believe in you, Bishop Dag!”

mjgoldstar said:

“Bishop Dag, my Papa.”

Dag Heward-Mills warns critics who touch anointed

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills warned his critics during a sermon in Sierra Leone that opposing a man of God was unwise.

He said anyone who slaps the anointing is finished, as backlash grew over his decision not to pay singers and instrumentalists in his church.

Entertainment pundit Bullgod was among those who criticised the stance, arguing that the church could afford to pay its performers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh