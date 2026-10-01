Wendy Shay addressed the viral video of her removing Lasmid's hand from her thigh, which sparked backlash from fans who felt she had embarrassed the singer

Speaking on DJ Slim's podcast, the RuffTown Records signee said the situation had been blown out of proportion, explaining that she simply needed room to sit

According to her, she could only act that way because she shared a good rapport with Lasmid, her collaborator on the newly released Afropop song BendOva

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Wendy Shay has explained why she removed Lasmid's hand from her thigh in a video that went viral on social media.

Wendy Shay explains why she removed Lasmid's hand from her thigh in a viral video. Image credit: Unruly Studio (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

Speaking on DJ Slim's podcast, the singer said the moment had been blown out of proportion.

The clip, which surfaced in late September 2026, showed Wendy Shay moving Lasmid's hand off her lap while the pair sat together on a couch.

Many social media users criticised her, with some insisting she owed Lasmid a public apology for embarrassing him.

Others turned the moment into memes, joking about how Lasmid must have felt after the encounter.

Both artistes recently released BendOva, an Afropop collaboration that has been generating buzz online.

Wendy Shay explains Lasmid hand removal

During her appearance on DJ Slim's podcast, Wendy Shay addressed the backlash and gave her side of the story.

According to her, she removed Lasmid's hand simply to make room for herself to sit on the arm of the couch, as there was not enough space.

She explained that she could only act that way because she shared a good rapport with the singer. Without that relationship, the Too Late hitmaker said she would not have been comfortable doing so.

Unruly Studio, a TikTok page, later clipped the moment from the podcast and reshared it online.

The TikTok video, in which Wendy Shay explains why she removed Lasmid's hand from her thigh, is below.

Wendy Shay wins AFRIMA award

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Wendy Shay won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa at the 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

She claimed the award with her hit song Too Late, beating Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Moliy and Amaarae.

The win made Ghanaians proud and added to her growing list of achievements.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh