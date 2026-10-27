Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has shared a cryptic quote about finding peace, days after his ex-wife Peggy Ovire celebrated her 41st birthday in Lagos, Nigeria

The actor urged his followers to work hard, live well and stay grounded, writing that he had found his peace somewhere between ambition and contentment

Leonard and Ovire married in November 2022 after about seven years together, and their divorce was finalised in July 2026, ending their nearly four-year marriage

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Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has shared a cryptic quote about finding peace, days after his ex-wife Peggy Ovire celebrated her 41st birthday.

Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard shares a cryptic quote about finding peace, days after his ex-wife Peggy Ovire celebrates her 41st birthday. Photo source: Peegy Ovire/Frederick Leonard.

Source: Facebook

The actress marked her birthday on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with an emotional surprise on a movie set and a glamorous party in Lagos.

Leonard and Ovire tied the knot in November 2022 after a relationship of about seven years. Their divorce was finalised in July 2026, bringing their marriage of nearly four years to an end.

Leonard’s latest post has since stirred strong reactions online, with many questioning its timing.

Frederick Leonard shares cryptic quote

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a reflective message about ambition, contentment and peace. He urged his followers to work hard, live well, stay grounded and enjoy the life they are building.

“Somewhere between ambition and contentment, I found my peace,” part of the message read.

It is unclear whether the message was directed at anyone. However, the timing of the post, coming days after his ex-wife’s birthday celebration, got many talking.

The Instagram post of Frederick Leonard, in which he shares a quote about finding peace, is below.

Inside Peggy Ovire’s 41st birthday

Ovire’s celebrations began with an emotional surprise on a movie set. A Yoruba Ewi hype woman sang her praises, with references to her past heartbreak, leaving the actress in tears.

The following day, she hosted a glamorous outdoor party in Lagos. Nollywood stars including Mike Ezuruonye, Chizzy Alichi, Uche Ogbodo and Empress Njamah attended the event.

Actor Nosa Rex, who was also present, hailed the celebrant as “Old Money”.

Peggy Ovire confirms divorce

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Peggy Ovire confirmed her divorce from Frederick Leonard in July 2026. In an Instagram Story, she shared a short message celebrating the end of the process.

“Thank you, Jesus. It is done,” she wrote.

Before the confirmation, Ovire said Leonard had initiated the divorce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh