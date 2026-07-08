Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire confirmed on her Instagram story on July 8, 2026, that her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard is officially finalised

Peggy Ovire celebrated the news with a "Thank You Jesus. It is done" post, drawing mixed reactions from fans, who seem to be heartbroken online

The announcement follows earlier drama in which Peggy Ovire publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity during their divorce proceedings

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Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has officially confirmed that her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard is complete, marking the end of a marriage that had been unravelling very publicly in recent months.

Popular Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire officially announces her divorce from her husband, Frederick Leonard on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Image credit: Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, 8 July 2026, Peggy Ovire shared a series of posts on her Instagram story to break the news to her followers. Her messages were brief but unmistakably celebratory. "It's official," she wrote in one frame, before following up with:

"Thank you, Jesus. It is done 🦅🦅"

"Divorce done and dusted," she added.

The announcement drew a wave of reactions online, with opinions split between those applauding her for moving on and others who found the celebratory tone jarring given the context of a marriage ending. The split had been far from quiet. In the weeks leading up to the finalisation, Peggy publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity, turning what might have been a private separation into one of the most talked-about stories in Nollywood circles.

The allegations added fuel to an already charged situation and kept the couple's breakdown firmly in the public eye. Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire had been one of the industry's more high-profile couples, making their relationship visible to a wide audience before things took a turn. See the Facebook screenshot post of Peggy Ovire below:

Fancy Gadam announces divorce from wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam had announced his split from his wife, Queen Meela.

He shared the information in an interview, claiming he has no grudge against his ex, with the update triggering mixed reactions from his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh