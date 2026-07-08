Popular Nollywood Actress Peggy Ovire Officially Announces Her Divorce From Frederick Leonard
- Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire confirmed on her Instagram story on July 8, 2026, that her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard is officially finalised
- Peggy Ovire celebrated the news with a "Thank You Jesus. It is done" post, drawing mixed reactions from fans, who seem to be heartbroken online
- The announcement follows earlier drama in which Peggy Ovire publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity during their divorce proceedings
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Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has officially confirmed that her divorce from actor Frederick Leonard is complete, marking the end of a marriage that had been unravelling very publicly in recent months.
On Wednesday, 8 July 2026, Peggy Ovire shared a series of posts on her Instagram story to break the news to her followers. Her messages were brief but unmistakably celebratory. "It's official," she wrote in one frame, before following up with:
"Thank you, Jesus. It is done 🦅🦅"
"Divorce done and dusted," she added.
The announcement drew a wave of reactions online, with opinions split between those applauding her for moving on and others who found the celebratory tone jarring given the context of a marriage ending. The split had been far from quiet. In the weeks leading up to the finalisation, Peggy publicly accused Frederick Leonard of infidelity, turning what might have been a private separation into one of the most talked-about stories in Nollywood circles.
The allegations added fuel to an already charged situation and kept the couple's breakdown firmly in the public eye. Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire had been one of the industry's more high-profile couples, making their relationship visible to a wide audience before things took a turn. See the Facebook screenshot post of Peggy Ovire below:
Fancy Gadam announces divorce from wife
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam had announced his split from his wife, Queen Meela.
He shared the information in an interview, claiming he has no grudge against his ex, with the update triggering mixed reactions from his fans.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh