Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has exposed his estranged husband, Frederick Leonard's alleged infidelity amid their ongoing divorce

The Nigerian movie star dropped a video of her partner with the woman in question, whom she claimed to be married with four children

The divorce drama between Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard has caught the attention of fans online, triggering widespread reactions

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Nigerian actress Peggy Ovire has called out her husband, actor Frederick Leonard, over their ongoing divorce procedure.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire exposes husband Frederick Leonard's alleged affair with a married woman amid their divorce drama. Image credit: Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard

Source: Facebook

In a couple of posts shared on her Instagram story, the Nollywood star dropped a serious allegation against her partner, accusing him of deliberately delaying their ongoing divorce proceedings.

She also alleged that Frederick Leonard was in an extramarital affair with a married woman with four kids

“You said you wanted a divorce , yet you didn't show up when you were served, please don't avoid customary court for the 2nd time on June 23rd because I'm coming with receipts & let's make this divorce done & dusted. So both of you can finally be together,” she wrote.

“So called traditional Igbo man with another Igbo man's wife with 4 children, you ran to a blogger that I was lying but when you were served & saw details of my petition, you knew I had seen 1 out of the many, and so you refused to show up in court but sent your lawyer,” she added.

The Facebook post of Peggy Ovire accusing her husband is below:

To support her claims, Ovire shared a video of Leonard with his purported lover attending an event together over the past weekend.

The drama that has unfolded between Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans sharing mixed comments.

The Facebook post of Peggy Ovire’s video evidence against Frederick Leonard is below.

Reactions to Peggy Ovire and Frederick's divorce

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Peggy Ovire exposed her estranged husband.

Kafui wrote:

"A married side chick? Boi, Akokɔ Bonsam."

Efia wrote:

"The marriage was doomed from the very beginning. The way she was even praising Leo on their marriage day that he doesn’t cheat naa was the eye opener for a lotta people. May she find the closure she seeks."

Elly wrote:

"Those saying she said it that the man doesn’t cheat on her .. i understand her feelings and for her to defend the man that day tho because such men at that point will do everything possible to make you believe them and even defend their wrong doings… they will even do everything possible to make you fall deeply in love with them. So with this lady I will say she was deeply in love."

Herty wrote:

"So this thing is actually true? I'm disappointed in Freddie, but again, maybe not my business. Let me just watch with Coke and popcorn."

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam announces his separation from his wife, Queen Meela, after many years together. Image credit: Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

Fancy Gadam announces divorce from wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the popular Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam announced his separation from his wife, Queen Meela.

The superstar shared the information in a recent interview, claiming he has no grudge with his ex.

Fancy Gadam's unexpected divorce from his partner triggered massive reactions from his fans online.

Source: YEN.com.gh