Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, wife of Grace Mountain Ministry founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang, announced a major professional milestone on Facebook

The wife of the Alpha Hour pastor revealed she had earned a Project Management Professional certification, a globally recognised qualification

Fans and church members flooded the comments to celebrate Lady Mercy's growing list of academic and professional achievements

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Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis, wife of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the founder and Lead Pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry and Alpha Hour, has added a prestigious new qualification to her already impressive résumé, earning the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

Lady Mercy Agyemang-Elvis earns a PMP certification and adds to her CA and LPC qualifications. Photo source: Mercy Agyemang - Elvis

Source: Facebook

She shared the news on Facebook on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, crediting her faith for the achievement.

"Another professional qualification achieved to the glory of God," she wrote, before listing her credentials: a Chartered Accountant (CA), a Licensed Professional Counsellor (LPC), and now a PMP, which she described as "a globally recognised certification in project management."

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's wife ended the post with a note of gratitude:

"Thank you, Jesus. God has done it. Everyday with God is Everyday in Victory!"

Lady Mercy's remarkable career journey

The PMP is widely regarded as one of the most respected credentials in the field of project management, awarded by the Project Management Institute to professionals who demonstrate a high level of experience, education, and competence.

For Lady Mercy Agyemang, it represents the third major professional qualification she has obtained, having already distinguished herself as both a certified accountant and a licensed counsellor.

Known among her husband's congregation as a woman of quiet strength and purpose, Pastor Elvis Agyemang's wife has built a profile that extends well beyond her role as a pastor's wife, combining expertise across finance, mental health, and now project management.

The Facebook post of Lady Mercy Agyemang Mercy announcing her new career achievement is below:

Reactions to Lady Mercy's PMP achievement

The post drew a wave of admiration from followers and church members who celebrated her accomplishment.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Maame Ardhwoa Abranpa wrote:

"Chai woman of virtue, substance and functional brains. We love you, Mummy."

Enoch Kpevor Agbo said:

"What a woman of excellence! We are so proud of you. Congratulations, Mummy."

Kwequ MacLean commented:

"Chaiiii, I celebrate greater grace. Congratulations to my international mummy. We love you, mummmmmmmy."

Pastor Elvis Agyemang weeps over alleged attacks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s account of alleged attacks by senior pastors and the challenges he says he has faced in ministry.

The Alpha Hour founder became emotional as he recalled claims that some ministers predicted his ministry would not last five years and said a young pastor allegedly lost a job opportunity after taking a photograph with him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh