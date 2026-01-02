The wife of the Alpha Hour convenor earned admiration after making a rare public appearance at the historic Alpha Hour Convocation

Dressed elegantly in white, the beautiful Lady Mercy praised God with grace and confidence, celebrating the overwhelming turnout

Her composed presence triggered emotional reactions, with many praising her support for her husband, Pastor Agyemang Elvis

The Alpha Hour Convocation Grand Finale became even more memorable following the appearance of the beautiful wife of Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the event's renowned convenor.

Ghanaians praise Lady Mercy Agyemang, the wife of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, for her support of his Alpha Hour event. Image credit: @ladymercyelvis/X, Hypes Media, Facebook, @christianvibesgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

Known for keeping a low public profile, Lady Mercy Agyemang's presence alongside family instantly drew admiration and affection from worshippers and online audiences alike.

Videos from the event showed the preacher's wife stepping out in refined elegance, complementing the spiritual atmosphere of the two-day convocation.

Social media users quickly took notice, celebrating her calm confidence and graceful demeanour.

One TikTok page, @christianvibesgh, crowned her 'Wife of the Year at Alpha Hour Convocation Grand Finale', a comment that quickly gained traction among Alpharians.

Pastor Elvis's wife dazzles at convocation

Clad in an all-white flowing outfit, Lady Mercy embodied purity and thanksgiving.

She paired her look with a soft, cream scarf that gently covered her hair, further highlighting her radiant, melanin-rich complexion, which many online admirers described as striking and natural.

In her hands was a maraca, an item worshippers were encouraged to bring to the event.

Decorated with white beads, they added to her coordinated appearance as she joined in praise with visible joy.

With gentle dance steps, Lady Mercy expressed gratitude for a successful convocation and a year marked by growth for the Alpha Hour movement.

Beyond the personal celebration, the moment, captured on TikTok, carried historic weight.

The convocation filled the entire 40,000-seat Accra Sports Stadium, an achievement many Ghanaians noted as rare for Christian gatherings.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Pastor Elvis’ wife pour in

Social media platforms soon became flooded with heartfelt reactions as Ghanaians expressed affection for Lady Mercy’s poise and presence.

NanaAkua❤️💕💕 wrote:

“Eiiii, she’s beautiful oo.” Ajaystyle added, “Her declarations were 🔥 fire.”

Erzoah Emmanuel Nyanzu commented:

“Yes, our beautiful mommy, Alpharians’ First Lady.”

Eto)yaa_daterush shared:

“This woman is a true definition of beauty 🥰 I’m sure she’s not wearing any makeup.”

Efua noted:

“She looks exactly like Samira Bawumia.”

Cornel💙🦋 added:

“She looks like Deborah in the Bible 😩.”

Berry Sneakerz stated:

“The prayers of every Alpharian will be answered this year by God, and the sacrifice at the stadium will surely be evident.”

The first day of Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour Convocation sees a huge number of worshippers filling the Accra Sports Stadium. Image credit: Pastor Agyemang Elvis, spotlytemedia/TikTok

Source: UGC

Alpha Hour members fill Accra Sports Stadium

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana’s most followed Christian prayer movements, Alpha Hour, captured nationwide attention after recording a remarkable physical turnout at its ongoing convocation at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Led by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, the two-day convocation on December 30 and 31 marked a significant milestone for a predominantly online Christian community, with Alpha Hour transforming a digital fellowship into a huge in-person gathering.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh