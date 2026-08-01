Pastor Elvis Agyemang of Grace Mountain Ministries has publicly celebrated his wife Lady Mercy Agyemang Elvis on her birthday on July 28, 2026

The founder posted a warm tribute on Instagram, describing Lady Mercy as a delight to him and their children

Followers and members of Grace Mountain Worldwide flooded the comments with birthday messages for the widely admired woman of God

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Grace Mountain Ministries founder Pastor Elvis Agyemang melted hearts online on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after sharing a deeply affectionate birthday tribute to his wife.

The host of the Alpha Hour live streaming prayer platform shared beautiful photos of his wife, Counsellor Lady Mercy Agyemang Elvis, on his official Instagram page.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang pens down an emotional message to his gorgeous wife, Lady Mercy on her birthday. Photo credit: @ladymercyagyemangelvis.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Elvis marks Lady Mercy's birthday

In the post, Pastor Elvis Agyemang poured out his admiration for his beautiful wife and described her as central to both his family and his ministry.

"May your impact be felt on earth and never be forgotten. You are a delight to me and the children. Have a blessed day, my dear one. I love you greatly," he wrote.

The birthday graphic accompanying the post bore the branding of Grace Mountain Worldwide and featured logos from media platforms associated with the ministry, including Alpha Hour, Daily Capsules, Alpha TV, and Genesis TV, underscoring Lady Mercy's prominence within the organisation.

The Instagram photos of Lady Mercy Agyemany are below:

Lady Mercy Agyemang: Woman beyond the pulpit

Beyond her role as a pastor's wife, Lady Mercy Agyemang Elvis has carved out a reputation as a role model for many women across Ghana.

Her counsel, conduct, and visible partnership with her husband have made her a respected figure among members of the Grace Mountain community and admirers far beyond it.

Pastor Elvis's willingness to publicly celebrate and honour her drew an outpouring of warmth from followers, many of whom expressed their own gratitude for her influence in their lives.

See the original birthday post from Pastor Elvis Agyemang on Instagram below:

Birthday wishes pour in for Lady Mercy

Fans and church members were quick to join in the celebrations across the comments section. has compiled some reactions below:

@gloriaosarfo wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to you powerful woman of God🎉🎊🎉 We are grateful to you🙏More blessings to you and yours Mama 🙌🙌🙌 We love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@reallady_aj said:

"Happy blessed birthday OBAAPAPABI Lady Mercy Agyemang. You're indeed a blessing to all generations. we wish you a long fruitful life Amen 🙏 ❤️🥰 🌹🥂"

@joachim_j90 commented:

"Happy birthday mommy🥰❤️ ... God bless you greatly. May your oil increase in Jesus name ...Amen ❤️"

@iamstephab added:

"Happy Birthday, Mummy❤️ Wishing you many more years of divine health, overflowing joy, grace, and God's abundant blessings. Thank you for being such a blessing to us all. God bless you richly, Mummy! 🙏❤️ @rev_elvis_agyemang thank you for loving and honoring Mummy so beautifully. May God continue to bless".

The Instagram post about Lady Mercy Agyemang's birthday post is below: lady

Grace Mountain arson suspect sentenced to prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who spoke about the lady who was detained for attempting to set fire to Grace Mountain Ministry and had been sentenced.

Pastor Elvis used the incident as a teaching moment, cautioning his congregation that poor decisions can have long-lasting consequences while he spoke about wisdom.

The pastor explained that he attempted to intervene on the suspect's behalf but was informed that the case had progressed beyond a personal matter and was now being handled by the state.

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Source: YEN.com.gh