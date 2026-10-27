Toluwanisings' grandmother spoke about their difficult relationship during an interview, claiming he rarely contacted her

The grandmother disclosed that she only recently learned about his house and his fame as a gospel singer

She firmly opposed burying him beside his late mother, insisting he must be laid to rest in the house he built

The burial dispute over late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has grown more complicated after his paternal grandmother stepped forward to share her experience of their relationship and weigh in on where he should be laid to rest.

Toluwanisings’ grandmother speaks amid the burial dispute as she makes claims about the late singer. Image credit: Gistlover

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview with Dumininu, the elderly woman described a relationship marked by infrequent contact and limited financial support.

Toluwanisings' grandmother speaks on strained relationship with singer

She recalled that she sometimes had to ask others to help her reach him by phone, at one point giving his contact details to a woman who then helped her make the call just to hear his voice.

The grandmother said that whenever she raised concerns about his absence, Toluwanisings would tell her he was occupied with work.

She claimed he sent her ₦10,000 on only three occasions following her complaints, and that he did not regularly attend to her medical needs.

She also disclosed that she had no idea he had built a house until recently, and that she only became aware of his profile as a gospel singer not long before his death.

Despite the strained nature of their relationship, the grandmother made clear that his passing deeply affected her.

She expressed genuine sorrow at the news of his death, noting that whatever difficulties existed between them did not diminish her grief.

Toluwanisings' grandmother speaks on burial dispute

On the question of his burial, the grandmother was firm. She insisted Toluwanisings should be interred in the home he built and dismissed any suggestion of burying him beside his late mother.

"It is my wish for him to be buried inside the house he built; they should not come and put him beside his mother's grave at all, I will not allow it," she said.

Her position aligns with that of the singer's father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, who has also expressed a preference for a home burial.

The singer's widow, Elizabeth, is said to favour a cemetery burial instead.

Adding to the tensions, members of Toluwanisings' paternal family have called for the burial to be delayed pending a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The singer passed away on 14 October 2026 in Ibadan, Oyo State, leaving behind competing wishes from multiple family members over his final resting place.

The Instagram post of Toluwanising's grandmother's statement is below.

Lawyer speaks on Toluwanisings' burial dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a Nigerian lawyer’s warning about possible legal consequences over plans to bury Toluwanisings in his home.

The disagreement has widened as members of Toluwanisings’ paternal family call for his burial to be postponed pending an investigation into his death.

A scheduled memorial service was set to proceed while the final burial arrangements remained unresolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh