Kenyan Ohangla musician Oticho Jasuba announced on Facebook on Monday, October 27, 2026, that he lost his wife and newborn baby

Vildah and the baby died on the evening of Sunday, October 26, 2026, at Homa Bay Referral Hospital following childbirth complications

Fellow Ohangla musician Wuod Fibi and fans flooded the comment section with condolences and messages of support for the grieving singer

Kenyan Ohangla musician Oticho Jasuba is grieving the loss of his wife, Vildah, and their newborn baby, both of whom died on the evening of Sunday, 26th October, 2026, following complications during childbirth at Homa Bay Referral Hospital.

Ohangla musician Oticho Jasuba loses his wife, Vildah, and newborn after childbirth complications. Image credit: UGC, Oticho Jasuba

Source: Facebook

The singer broke the devastating news in a Facebook post published on Monday, 27th October, 2026, in which he described the twin loss as an immense burden for him and his family.

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I announce the untimely passing of my beloved wife, Vildah, and our newborn baby, who sadly passed away this evening, 26th October, at Homa Bay Referral Hospital following complications during childbirth," he wrote.

He called on friends and well-wishers to keep him and his family in their prayers as they attempt to process the tragedy.

"May the Almighty grant their souls eternal peace and give us the strength to endure this immense loss. May you both rest in eternal peace. You will forever remain in my heart," he added.

Oticho Jasuba's emotional tribute to Vildah

Alongside the announcement, Oticho shared a photograph of his wife accompanied by a message in Dholuo that laid bare the depth of his anguish. The caption read:

"Sleep in peace, my G. The child has gone, and you have also left me."

The words, simple yet devastating, painted a picture of a man grappling with an unimaginable double loss in a single night.

Ohangla community rallies around bereaved Oticho Jasuba

News of the tragedy spread swiftly through the Ohangla music community, drawing an outpouring of grief and solidarity from fans and fellow artists alike.

Fellow Ohangla musician Wuod Fibi was among the first to respond, penning a lengthy message in which he acknowledged the weight of Oticho's pain, urged him to draw comfort from cherished memories of Vildah, and assured him that he would not face the difficult days ahead alone.

Scores of other social media users also took to the comments to pray for the souls of Vildah and her baby, and to ask God to grant the bereaved family the strength to endure.

The Facebook post of Oticho Jasuba announcing death of his wife and baby is below.

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His widow reportedly opposes living in a house that would also serve as her husband’s burial site, while relatives are calling for the burial to be postponed pending an investigation into his death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh