Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey has unveiled a residential apartment complex to improve the welfare of his musicians and staff

The Hallelujah Challenge founder committed his personal funds and family land to make homeownership affordable for beneficiaries

The gospel singer explained how beneficiaries contributed towards the development and expressed excitement about their relocation by Christmas

Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey has taken a significant step towards improving the welfare of his musicians and staff by helping them become homeowners.

Nathaniel Bassey's affordable housing project: People eligible to become homeowners. Image credit: Nathaniel Bassey

Source: UGC

The celebrated gospel minister unveiled a residential development named Love Song Apartments, an initiative aimed at providing affordable housing for the people who have worked alongside him over the years.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Bassey shared a photograph of the apartment complex and recounted how the housing project had been a dream of his for several years.

Nathaniel Bassey explains how he funded apartments

According to Bassey, he ventured into real estate several years ago, committing part of his earnings to property development.

To bring the housing initiative to fruition, the gospel musician provided a family-owned plot of land and injected his personal funds into the project.

He also partnered with his friend, Peter Chubby of Danville Mall, through a joint venture arrangement.

Although the beneficiaries contributed towards the construction costs, the apartments were heavily subsidised to make homeownership affordable.

Bassey expressed excitement about seeing his staff move into their fully owned apartments with their families by Christmas and watching their children enjoy the playground within the residential development.

He wrote:

“Truly, the real blessing is being a blessing.”

How to access Nathaniel Bassey's apartments

The Love Song Apartments initiative primarily targets musicians and staff working with the gospel singer.

Under the arrangement, beneficiaries contribute towards the construction of their homes at subsidised rates, allowing them to become property owners without bearing the entire development cost.

Unlike conventional rental arrangements, beneficiaries are expected to gain full ownership of their apartments.

Bassey has not announced a public application process, eligibility requirements for outsiders, property prices or specific payment plans.

Check out the Instagram post below:

However, the gospel musician indicated that the development represents the first phase of the initiative.

He also expressed his willingness to share his experience with other Christian creatives and musicians interested in undertaking similar housing projects.

The initiative highlights how employers can leverage real estate development to improve the welfare of their employees and help them overcome financial barriers to homeownership.

How the rent-to-own programme works

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can rent residential properties and eventually become homeowners through a government-backed housing programme.

The National Homeownership Fund's Rent-to-Own Scheme targets low- and middle-income earners who cannot afford to purchase houses outright.

More than 200 workers had benefited from the initiative by the end of 2024, with officials announcing plans to expand access.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh