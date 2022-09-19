Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has been enstooled as the chief of the Igbo community in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Gifty Adorye who goes by the stage name Empress Gifty has been enstooled as the chief of the Igbo community in Ghana.

The distinguished singer was installed as chief in a grand ceremony which took place at the Efua Sutherland park on Sunday afternoon.

Empress Gifty photos Source: zionfelixdotcom, utv

Source: Instagram

Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, conferred on Gifty Adorye the chief status. Empress Gifty, in an interview at the event, said the honorary title was given to her because of her good works and her promotion of Igbo culture in Ghana.

The stool name given to the gospel musician was Ugo Nma which means beautiful eagle in Igbo. Empress Gifty mentioned that she would use her status to promote unity and togetherness.

For many who were unaware of the strong Igbo community in Ghana, the enstoolment of Gifty Adorye came as a surprise.

Social Media Reacts To Enstoolment of Gifty Adorye

allurebysophie__ was surprised:

Why is she an Igbo? Someone explain please

felicia.donkor.777 expressed shock:

Igbo community why ,for whaaat!!!!!!!!!!

rain_daysdays1 quizzed:

Isn't an Igbo supposed to be an Igbo chief in Ghana?

talk.withhelen was impressed:

I don't know what this beautiful has done to me ooooo I love her sooooooo much, congratulations Empress more and more success stories ahead.

