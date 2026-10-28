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Nollywood Actress Eucharia Anunobi Bags Senior Special Assistant Role in Enugu State Government
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Nollywood Actress Eucharia Anunobi Bags Senior Special Assistant Role in Enugu State Government

by  Grace Asare
2 min read
  • Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi announced a government appointment in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 27, 2026
  • Governor Peter Mbah appointed Anunobi as Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Senatorial Zone
  • Fellow Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo was also reportedly brought into the Enugu State government fold alongside Anunobi

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Veteran Nollywood actress and gospel minister Eucharia Anunobi has taken on a new public service role, announcing her appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Senatorial Zone under Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Eucharia Anunobi, Enugu State Government, Eucharia Anunobi appointment, Peter Mbah, Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Nollywood actress
Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi bags Senior Special Assistant role in Enugu State Government. Image credit: Eucharia Anunobi
Source: Facebook

Anunobi shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, posting a congratulatory flyer alongside an enthusiastic message.

"Behold the latest honourable! Great people of my great nation, Nigeria, and the world at large, it is official! I am the Senior Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation, Enugu North Zone, to the governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah," she wrote.

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Anunobi's new role in Enugu State

The appointment positions the actress within the Enugu State Government's administrative structure, where she will focus on engaging and mobilising women across the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

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The role's specific programmes and initiatives had not been detailed at the time of reporting, and a formal start date for her duties had yet to be announced.

TVC News had earlier reported the appointment as part of a broader set of administrative decisions by the Enugu State Government.

Notably, the reports also mentioned fellow Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo as another entertainment personality brought into the state government's fold through the same round of appointments.

Eucharia Anunobi's career

Anunobi is a well-known figure in Nigerian cinema, having built a long-standing reputation in Nollywood before pivoting to gospel ministry.

The latest appointment adds a third dimension to her professional life, placing her among a growing number of entertainment personalities who have stepped into government responsibilities.

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For the actress, the announcement was clearly a moment worth celebrating publicly, as she wasted no time sharing the news with her online community.

The Instagram post by Eucharia Anunobi announcing the news to her fans is below.

Eucharia Anunobi announces becoming landlady

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actress and evangelist Eucharia Anunobi, who announced that she had become a landlady and shared a photo of her new mansion.

Anunobi credited God for the milestone in an emotional caption, celebrating the achievement with her fans and well-wishers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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