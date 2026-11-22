A video of Ohemaa GMB's room after her body was removed by the Ghana Police has begun circulating on social media following news of her death

Ohemaa Sappama Angela, who represented Bono East Region at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, reportedly died on Saturday, November 21, 2026

Her landlord reportedly shared an account of what happened before police arrived, adding to growing public interest in the circumstances of her passing

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Ohemaa GMB, known privately as Ohemaa Sappama Angela, reportedly passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2026, and footage showing the state of her room after her body was removed has since begun making rounds online.

Ohemaa GMB's room after her death surfaces in a video, sparking concern online. Image credit: Ohemaa GMB 2023

Source: Facebook

The video, which has attracted considerable attention on social media, reportedly shows the interior of the residence where the former beauty queen had been staying at the time of her death.

The clip showed some unexpected discoveries, triggering many to question the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Facebook video of Ohemaa GMB's room after her body was moved out is below.

Reactions to the video of Ohemaa GMB's room

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments after the video of Ohemaa GMB's room went viral.

@Frank indicated:

"So for three days she was dead inside, and no one noticed? Eii, life. If her friends checked up on her more often, they would have found out."

@Julie Belinda Obiri wrote:

"Mental health is real; people are going through a lot. Let's support each other."

@Hellen Oware wrote:

"Ooooo may god😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏"

@Joshua Asiedu Mella:

"Hhmmm May her soul rest in peace."

Ohemaa GMB's journey on Ghana's Most Beautiful

Ohemaa GMB came to public attention through the 2023 edition of TV3's *Ghana's Most Beautiful*, where she flew the flag for the Bono East Region.

Throughout the competition, she built a following through her stage confidence, talent, and memorable performances.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans and followers who had watched her journey during the pageant, with many sharing tributes and messages of condolence online.

Landlord's account draws attention

Adding to the developing story, Ohemaa GMB's landlord reportedly came forward with an account of events that unfolded at the residence before police arrived.

His version of events has attracted scrutiny, as the public continues to seek verified details about what happened leading up to her death.

The surfacing of the room footage has also prompted conversations about the events that allegedly preceded her passing.

The full circumstances surrounding Ohemaa GMB's death remain a subject of public interest as people await further verified information from official sources.

Ohemaa's old video on GMB stage resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ohemaa GMB’s performance video from the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant, which resurfaced after news of her death.

The clip has prompted viewers to revisit her journey representing the Bono East Region and share tributes to the contestant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh