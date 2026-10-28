Pastor Oluwatosin Alao issued a stern warning at Toluwanisings' memorial service held in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

The gospel singer, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping

A disagreement broke out between Toluwanisings' father and his widow over where the late singer should be buried

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Pastor Oluwatosin Alao has placed a curse on anyone spreading unverified stories about the death of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings, whose passing has stirred both grief and controversy since October 2026.

Pastor Oluwatosin Alao curses those spreading stories about Toluwanisings' death. Image credit: Toluwamisings, Metro Naija

Source: Facebook

The cleric made his position clear at a memorial service for the late musician held at Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Speaking directly to those he accused of fabricating narratives around the circumstances of the singer's death, Alao delivered a pointed warning.

"Anybody on earth that is cooking up stories about Toluwanisings' death, you have to stop it. If you do not stop, you will be buried," he said.

Alao also identified himself before members of the press and invited them to report his remarks, making clear he stood firmly behind his words.

Family divided over Toluwanisings' burial arrangements

Toluwanisings, born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping. His death quickly became a source of tension between members of his family, with disagreements emerging over his final resting place.

His father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, reportedly preferred that his son be buried at a family home or in Ikirun, Osun State, where the singer's mother was laid to rest.

He claimed his daughter-in-law, the singer's widow Akanbi Elizabeth, favoured a cemetery or church burial ground instead.

The Toluwanisings' paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, echoed the family's preference, stating that the burial should take place at Toluwanisings' residence in Ibadan.

Pastor's warning draws mixed reactions online

The dispute has kept public interest alive in the weeks since the singer's death, with conversations continuing across social media.

Pastor Alao's remarks at the memorial have added further fuel to those discussions, prompting varied responses from users who have questioned his approach as well as those who have shared their views on the broader controversy surrounding the singer's passing.

As the family continues to work through a difficult period, both the burial disagreement and the pastor's strong words remain at the centre of public conversation about the late gospel musician.

The X video of Pastor Oluwatosin Alao issuing the stern warning is below.

Toluwanisings' grandmother speaks amid burial dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Toluwanisings’ grandmother’s account of their strained relationship and her views on his burial.

She insists he should be laid to rest in the house he built, rejecting a burial beside his late mother as relatives remain divided over his final resting place.

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Source: YEN.com.gh