King Atehene, the self-proclaimed leader of the Kubala Kingdom, appeared in a video call with his wife, Queen Nandi, and maiden Asnat months after his family admitted him to a rehabilitation centre in Ghana

The photo, shared by the Moors Northern Tribe TikTok account, showed a noticeably transformed Atehene compared to his appearance before entering the facility

Queen Nandi has since claimed that her husband has been discharged from the rehab centre following his treatment

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King Atehene, the self-proclaimed ruler of the Kubala Kingdom whose real name is Kofi Offeh, has resurfaced in a new photo looking visibly healthier and cleaner, months after his family placed him in a rehabilitation centre in Ghana.

Kubala King Atehene looks healthy in a video call with his wife Queen Nandi and maiden, Asnat, after his stint at a rehab centre. Photo source: @moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

The photo was shared on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, by the Moors Northern Tribe TikTok account and showed Atehene on a video call alongside his wife, Queen Nandi, and his maiden, Asnat.

The change in his appearance from before his admission to the facility has sparked considerable discussion online.

Kubala King Atehene allegedly released from rehab

In a caption that accompanied the post, Queen Nandi claimed that the self-proclaimed Kubala King was no longer at the rehabilitation centre, telling followers that he has since been discharged following his stint there.

His family had previously taken the decision to admit him to the facility months after he spent time living in a forest in Sunyani and claimed to build a new kingdom following his UK deportation and return to Ghana.

Atehene's family's decision was met with anger by Nandi, who claimed that her husband was being subjected to mistreatment at the rehab centre.

In the photo from the video call, Atehene appears well-groomed and composed, a stark contrast to the images that circulated around the time of his admission.

The footage has prompted a flood of reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed relief at seeing him in better shape.

The TikTok photo of Kubala King Atehene's clean look after his stint at the rehab centre is below:

Reactions to King Atehene's current look

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from viewers who responded to the TikTok post showing Atehene's current look after his rehab stint below:

Nana Yaa Asantewaa Sika wrote:

"See how handsome he has become."

Ani said:

"He is looking so much better."

Luna commented:

"He looks like he has been really well looked after, not kept against his will and tortured."

Ella added:

"Are you not happy he is better now 😂, and you didn't want this to happen?"

Sarah posted:

"He looks disillusioned with Kubala 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. They really enlightened him."

King Atehene's maiden calls out Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Atehene's maiden Asnat’s criticism of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over the Kubala King’s continued stay in rehabilitation.

Her remarks centred on a striking contrast: Tall Clark was welcomed at Manhyia Palace, while supporters said the Kubala King was being mocked and held against his will.

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Source: YEN.com.gh