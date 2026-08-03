Queen Nandi of the Kubala Kingdom shared a photo of King Atehene's current state after his family reportedly placed him in a rehabilitation centre

The self-proclaimed king's wife claimed his brothers called the police to detain him, shave his locks and beard, and force him to abandon his faith

King Atehene shared an audio recording about his ordeal and urged his wife and maiden, Asnat, to prepare their travel documents

The current state of Kofi Offeh, aka King Atehene, the self-proclaimed leader of the Kubala Kingdom, has emerged after reportedly being admitted to a rehabilitation centre for treatment by his family in Ghana.

The current state of Kubala Kingdom leader King Atehene emerges after his admission to a rehabilitation centre. Photo source: @moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

Recently, Atehene was admitted to the facility by his family members after spending months living in a forest upon his deportation to Ghana.

The Moors Northern Tribe TikTok account published the post on Sunday, 2 August 2026, accompanied by a photo showing the king's current appearance and an audio recording in which King Atehene himself described his situation.

In the photo which appeared to have been taken at the rehabilitation centre, the self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom leader looked different with a clean-shaven look and in good condition.

What Nandi claimed happened to King Atehene

In the caption, Queen Nandi, King Atehene's wife, also broke her silence over her husband's detention at a rehabilitation centre in Ghana, claiming his own brothers subjected him to physical assault, forced religious conversion, and the shaving of his locks and beard.

According to her, the self-proclaimed king's brothers contacted police to have him removed from his home in a forest in Sunyani and transported to a rehabilitation facility for a mental health evaluation.

She alleged that upon his arrival at the centre, he was restrained, physically beaten, and had his locks and beard forcibly shaved, acts she described as spiritually devastating for a Hebrew man.

Nandi further claimed that pastors from WinningWay Church were brought in to perform an exorcism on her husband.

She also claimed that he was told he could only leave the facility if he renounced his faith in his god Yahowah, abandoned his Kubala Kingdom beliefs, and returned to the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

"Nothing on earth can justify this level of evil and cruelty," she wrote, adding that her husband has the right to choose his own faith and to remain connected to his wife and children.

Atehene's wife also shared that she herself has been accused by the king's family of bewitching his brothers and causing one brother's bowel cancer, another's near-fatal road accidents, and a third's burns.

King Atehene speaks from rehab centre

In the audio recording shared alongside the post, King Atehene alleged that individuals had called police to capture him and transfer him to the centre, where he said he was being pressured to wear T-shirts, conform to Ghanaian social norms, and abandon his spiritual identity.

He called on Queen Nandi and their maiden Asnat to prepare their travel documents, saying he intended to leave Ghana once he was out of the facility.

His detention comes months after his deportation to Ghana from Scotland.

Queen Nandi acknowledged that going public with the story placed King Atehene at greater risk of further mistreatment, but said she believed the exposure might ultimately save his life.

The TikTok post showing the current state of King Atehene after his admission to the rehab centre is below:

King Atehene's current state stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prosperityconsciousness7 commented:

"He is an adult and allowed to live his life the way he chooses. He has full capacity, so his family should leave him alone to exercise his free will. This is beyond ridiculous."

Scottish-Sara said:

"His brothers are the best siblings. God bless them."

Nomvula Portia wrote:

"Even the voice has changed. 😂 Good job, sibling. Love is everything."

Kubala Kingdom's office emerges online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Queen Nandi and Asnat from the Kubala Kingdom, who attracted attention with new photos taken in a Ghana-themed room.

The atmosphere of the Ghana-themed office, showcased through the portraits of notable Ghanaian political figures, hints at a deeper cultural connection that could redefine their identity.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh