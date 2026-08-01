King Atehene, the self-styled ruler of the purported lost Kingdom of Kubala, has been taken into custody by members of his own group

The Kubala figurehead was admitted to the Willing Way Rehabilitation Centre in Ejisu, Kumasi, where he is said to be receiving treatment

Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to news of his admission, with many expressing little surprise at the development

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

King Atehene, the self-styled ruler of the purported lost Kingdom of Kubala, has been admitted to the Willing Way Rehabilitation Centre in Ejisu, Kumasi, after members of his own group reportedly took him into custody and facilitated his placement at the facility.

The development was reported on 31 July 2026 by blogger Sika Official, who indicated that Atehene is currently receiving treatment at the centre.

Blogger Sika Official confirms King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala's admission to the Willing Way Rehabilitation Centre in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: UGC

King Atehene and the Kingdom of Kubala

The Kingdom of Kubala is a self-proclaimed micronation that drew international attention after a small group established a camp in woodland near Jedburgh, Scotland, where its members claimed they were reclaiming ancestral land.

King Atehene, who positioned himself as the king of this purported lost kingdom, became a prominent and controversial figure associated with the movement.

The news that his own followers were responsible for his admission to the rehabilitation facility has attracted significant commentary online, with many Ghanaians expressing that the outcome was not unexpected.

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala comments on Afua Singathon's post online. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: TikTok

Ghanaians react as King Atehene goes to rehab

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions to the report after blogger Sika Official posted the news on the X platform. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@AccramadeBa wrote:

"I knew from the start that there was something wrong with this guy 🤣🤣"

@onceafriend_ questioned the unusual turn of events, simply asking the following:

"His own members? 🤣"

@S3yke offered a more sardonic take:

"UK pple sit en body for years, u come home nor u see how ur people cure your fooling?"

No official statement had been issued by Atehene's group or the rehabilitation centre at the time of publishing.

The X post about King Atehene's admission to the rehab centre is below:

Everything to know about the Kubala Kingdom

The Kingdom of Kubala is a self-declared micronation that gained global attention after a group of people set up a camp in woodland near Jedburgh, Scotland, claiming they were reclaiming what they described as their ancestral land. However, the group is not officially recognised as a sovereign nation by the United Kingdom or any other country.

The movement is led by Ghanaian-born Kofi Offeh, who refers to himself as King Atehene. He is the founder and self-proclaimed ruler of the Kingdom of Kubala.

Members of the group claim they are descendants of a “lost African tribe” and the so-called “Black Jacobites” who were forced out of Scotland centuries ago, leading them to believe they have historical ties to the land. However, these claims have not been accepted as established historical facts by historians.

Other prominent figures within the group include Jean Gasho, a Zimbabwean woman who uses the title Queen Nandi, and Kaura Taylor, an American member who adopted the name Asnat.

The Kingdom of Kubala attracted attention online, especially on TikTok, where videos featuring music, dancing, and religious ceremonies gained popularity.

The group later faced legal challenges over its occupation of the woodland, resulting in action by Scottish authorities.

Despite the attention surrounding the movement, King Atehene’s title is based on a self-created organisation rather than a recognised monarchy.

Nsawamhene attends Kantanka's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nsawamhene Nana Kwamena, who was spotted at Apostle Kantanka's final funeral rites.

With a sizeable entourage, ceremonial drums, cultural exhibits, and a royal umbrella, the traditional king arrived and made a grand entry.

His presence was one of the ceremony's most noteworthy moments, demonstrating the widespread reverence Apostle Kantanka enjoyed throughout Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh