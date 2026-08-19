Asnat, described as the Handmaiden of Queen Nandi, has launched a fierce attack on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over the Kubala King's detention

She shared a photo of Otumfuo posing with Brazilian Superman cosplayer Tall Clark at Manhyia Palace, calling it disrespectful to traditional authority

Asnat contrasted the warm welcome given to Tall Clark with what she described as the mockery and persecution of the Kubala King

A woman identified as Asnat, described as the Handmaiden of Queen Nandi from the Kubala King's camp, has launched a fierce attack on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Ghanaians at large, using a photograph of the Asantehene alongside Brazilian Superman cosplayer Leonardo Muylaert, widely known as Tall Clark, to make her case.

Atehene's camp calls out Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as pressure mounts for the Kubala King's release from rehab. Image credit: Dek360, King Atehene

Source: Facebook

The photo in question dates back to November 2025, when Tall Clark, a Brazilian lawyer who has built a following through his Superman impersonations, visited Ghana for the 8th Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace.

During the visit, he appeared in his full Superman costume, met with Otumfuo, and presented the Asantehene with a framed portrait of himself as a gesture of appreciation for his reception in Ghana.

Asnat's attack on Otumfuo and Ghana

In a video shared online, Asnat took direct aim at the Asantehene and other traditional leaders for welcoming and posing for photographs with Tall Clark during his visit.

She argued that the images showed the cosplayer physically towering over Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which she framed as a slight against the dignity and traditional authority of the Asantehene.

She then drew a sharp contrast between the treatment Tall Clark received and the situation of the Kubala King, who she claims was taken to a rehabilitation centre against his will.

In Asnat's view, Ghanaians enthusiastically embraced a foreign man in a costume while mocking and marginalising the Kubala King, dismissing him as mentally unstable rather than recognising the significance of his mission.

Her caption accompanying the video accused Ghana of rolling out the welcome mat for what she described as an "Edomite man" dressed as Superman, while allegedly persecuting the Kubala King.

She also warned that Ghana would face judgement over the treatment of the Kubala King and urged his supporters to keep demanding his release from rehabilitation.

Calls for Kubala King's release grow

Asnat closed her message on a defiant note, pledging continued loyalty to the Kubala King and declaring:

"May the drums of Kubala continue to beat. All hail the King of the North."

Her comments arrive as pressure from the Kubala King's supporters mounts over his continued stay in a rehabilitation centre, with his camp insisting the confinement is unjust.

The controversy surrounding his detention has been building steadily, and Asnat's intervention has added a sharp new dimension to an already charged situation.

The TikTok video from Atehene's camp is below.

Atehene's wife's current condition sparks concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Queen Nandi, wife of King Atehene, whose traditional-inspired video has sparked widespread reactions online regarding her current condition after her husband's rehabilitation.

As she boldly claims her identity as the "Queen of Outcasts," many viewers are left questioning the implications of her striking appearance and the ongoing scrutiny of the Kubala Kingdom.

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Source: YEN.com.gh