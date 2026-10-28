Ghanaian actor and comedian Enock Darko, known as Babuboi, claimed the Best Actor of the Year title at the 2026 EILA

Darko shared a congratulatory graphic on his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, announcing the win

The Ebenezer Impact and Legacy Awards recognised standout contributors across various fields in its second edition

Ghanaian actor and comedian Enock Darko, widely known by his stage name Watabombshell, has been named Best Actor of the Year at the 2026 Ebenezer Impact and Legacy Awards (EILA).

Enock Darko wins Best Actor of the Year at the Ebenezer Impact and Legacy Awards 2026. Image credit: Enock Darko

Source: Facebook

The actor took to his Facebook page on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to share a congratulatory graphic confirming his win.

The graphic placed him among the personalities honoured at the second edition of the awards scheme, which celebrates individuals who have made notable contributions across different fields.

Enock Darko's journey in entertainment

Enock Darko's path in the industry began at a young age, when he first appeared as a child actor before carving out a reputation for his comic performances.

His ability to blend humour with character-driven storytelling gradually earned him a loyal following, both within Ghana and among Ghanaian audiences abroad.

Over the years, he has remained consistent in the entertainment space, building on his early work by taking on broader roles in comedy skits and film productions.

That sustained presence appears to have been central to his recognition at this year's EILA.

What the award means for Enock's career

The Best Actor of the Year title adds a significant milestone to Darko's growing list of achievements.

The Ebenezer Impact and Legacy Awards, now in its second year, were founded to shine a light on individuals whose work has left a meaningful mark in their respective fields.

Being named in that company signals the industry's acknowledgement of his continued dedication to the craft.

The recognition arrives at a point when Darko has been expanding his reach beyond the performances that first brought him to public attention, suggesting the award reflects both his past contributions and his ongoing work in Ghanaian entertainment.

The Facebook post by Enock Darko on his achievement is below.

Enock Darko hospitalised over health condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on actor Enock Darko’s hospitalisation after he shared a photo of himself receiving treatment and urged fans not to ignore health warning signs.

He said he initially thought his symptoms were normal and continued using his phone before seeking medical care. His account prompted fans to share their own experiences and wish him a speedy recovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh