Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or after scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances for Bayern Munich and England

Kane became the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen in 2001, ending a 25-year drought

YEN.com.gh takes a look at how the 33-year-old's stunning season helped him win the coveted prize

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Harry Kane was named the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the Three Lions captain collecting the award at a colourful ceremony held in London, England — the country where Sir Stanley Matthews became the inaugural recipient of the prize back in 1956.

The award recognises three official criteria: individual performances, team achievements, and class and fair play.

Across all three, Kane built an overwhelming case over the course of the 2025/26 season.

Harry Kane’s splendid 2025/26 season made him the most likely Ballon d’Or winner in 2026. Photo by Jeff Spicer - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

1. Individual performances: 73 goals in 65 games

The foundation of his triumph was a remarkable goalscoring campaign.

Kane found the net 73 times in 65 appearances for club and country, with 61 of those goals coming for Bayern Munich.

His 36 Bundesliga strikes confirmed his dominance in German football, while his contributions in the UEFA Champions League underlined his quality at the highest level of the club game.

His raw figures helped him win the European Golden Shoe and also the Gerd Müller Trophy as the best striker in the world.

2. Team achievements: Trophies to match the numbers

Bayern capitalised on his form by lifting a domestic treble, giving Kane the team silverware that had largely eluded him throughout his career at Tottenham Hotspur.

The trophies were central to his candidacy under the award's second criterion, demonstrating that his output translated directly into collective success.

3. Class and fair play: Leadership and professionalism

Kane’s leadership, professionalism and conduct throughout the season, both for Bayern Munich and as England captain, strengthened his case under the Ballon d’Or’s third criterion of class and fair play.

While such qualities extend beyond statistics, the striker’s gracious acceptance speech reflected the humility and respect that have earned him admiration across the game.

“I am almost speechless,” Kane said after receiving the award from two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Luís Nazário.

“Being here in London has made it extra special. It was a good omen for me tonight. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I can imagine it was tough this year, with some world-class players in the room tonight. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. It is an impressive showing of what determination and hard work can achieve.”

A historic victory for English football

Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph carries significant weight beyond the personal. He becomes the first English player to win the award since Michael Owen claimed it in 2001, ending a 25-year wait for the country.

He is also the first Bundesliga-based player to receive the honour since Matthias Sammer in 1996, and the first Bayern Munich player to do so since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won it in 1981, a gap of 45 years.

The ceremony in London lent the occasion a symbolic quality, with Kane lifting the Golden Ball on home soil in a year that underscored just how significant his move to Germany has been for his career and legacy.

Ballon d'Or: How much did Kane receive for the award?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Harry Kane would not receive any official prize money for winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, despite ending England’s 25-year wait for the honour.

The trophy carries no cash reward, although its estimated value is $3,500.

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Source: YEN.com.gh