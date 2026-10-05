Legendary Ghanaian movie star Maame Dokono received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pete Edochie Legacy Project gala in Ghana

Hon. Maxwell Boakye, a Council of State member representing the Western Region, presented the award to the veteran actress on October 4, 2026

Maame Dokono is best known for her decades-long career in Ghanaian television, film and theatre, including the beloved series 'By the Fireside'

Ghanaian screen icon Grace Omaboe, affectionately known as Maame Dokono, has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to the country's entertainment industry.

Veteran actress Maame Dokono receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pete Edochie Legacy Project gala. Image credit: Pete Edochie, Koftown TV, DePrince

Source: Facebook

The honour was bestowed upon the veteran actress at the Gala and Grand Unveiling of the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, which took place in Ghana on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Council of State member Hon. Maxwell Boakye, who represents the Western Region, stepped forward to personally present the award to Omaboe during the ceremony.

Maame Dokono's decades of cultural contribution

Few names in Ghanaian entertainment carry the weight that Maame Dokono does.

Her career stretching across several decades has touched generations of audiences through television, film and theatre.

Her most iconic work remains her role in the long-running television series By the Fireside, a programme that not only entertained viewers but helped keep Ghanaian storytelling traditions and folklore alive for younger generations.

Beyond acting, she has also built a reputation as a television presenter and cultural figure, cementing her status as one of the country's most versatile entertainers.

The Lifetime Achievement Award adds to a distinguished list of honours she has collected throughout a career that has shaped Ghana's cultural landscape in meaningful ways.

Edochie Legacy Project brings African icons together

The gala itself was a celebration of the enduring legacies of African creative personalities, with Nigerian screen legend Pete Edochie at its centre.

The Pete Edochie Legacy Project is dedicated to preserving the remarkable career and continental influence of the veteran actor while shining a light on the broader importance of safeguarding the legacies of Africa's creative pioneers.

The event drew personalities from Ghana's entertainment, political and cultural circles as the project was formally unveiled to the public.

Maame Dokono's award was among the standout moments of the evening, drawing attention to the lasting imprint that pioneering entertainers have left on the continent's arts industry.

Her recognition at a project anchored around one of Nigeria's greatest screen legends underscores the shared cultural heritage that continues to connect West African creative communities.

The TikTok video of Maame Dokono receiving the award is below.

Pete Edochie appeals to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pete Edochie’s call for President John Mahama’s administration and corporate organisations to invest in Ghana’s film industry.

Edochie’s appeal comes as the 2026 Budget sets aside GH¢20 million for a Film Development Fund, raising hopes that Ghanaian films and stories can regain their prominence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh