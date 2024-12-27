Enock Darko, in a post, shared a throwback video of himself and his wife Deborah from their youthful days before he became famous

The Nigerian-based Ghanaian actor recounted how he promised to marry his partner during the early stages of their relationship in 2014

Many fans thronged to the comments section of Enock Darko's social media post to praise him for fulfilling the promise made to his wife

Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, shared a throwback video of himself and his new wife.

The renowned and his beautiful wife, Deborah Darko, recently tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on December 21, 2024, with many celebrities attending their union.

Enock Darko had previously denied rumours of him getting married after pre-wedding photos of himself and his wife surfaced on social media.

Enock Darko shares old video with wife

Enock Darko took to his Instagram page to share a 2014 video of himself and his beautiful wife, Deborah, beaming with smiles as they hung out on the streets before his rise to fame in the Nigerian movie industry.

In the video, the comic actor kissed Deborah on her cheeks as they had a lovey-dovey moment, with him filming it on his phone during the early stages of their romantic relationship.

In the caption of the social media post, Enock Darko noted that he affectionately promised to marry Deborah on the day he recorded the video in 2014.

According to him, he kept his promise and finally made it a reality for her on December 21, 2024.

"10 YEARS AGO 😜 PROMISED HER WILL MARRY HER 😀."

Below is the throwback video of Enock Darko and his wife, Deborah:

Enock Darko's throwback video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the throwback video of Enock Darko and his wife, Deborah.

miz_gee14 commented:

"Oh wow, Enock, thank you for keeping with your promise 👏."

freetown_xo said:

"Omo I don promise like 10 girls marriage when I dey younger 😂, I never marry any of them. Time still dey sha 😂."

empire8380 commented:

"Wata bombshell you do all. Congratulations once again. All love from Naija kraaaa👏👏👏👏."

olukonyo said:

"She believes in you 💯."

king_festy commented:

"Indeed, you’re a man of your words🔥."

eratusgalaxy1 said:

"Well done for keeping your promise. You've made men like us proud."

Enock Darko and wife celebrate on honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Enock Darko and his wife enjoying their honeymoon surfaced on social media.

In the video, the married couple excitedly danced together as they celebrated their lavish wedding ceremony in Accra.

Enock Darko could not keep his hands off Deborah as she readied to pop a bottle of champagne at their wedding celebration.

