Enock Darko has shared a personal health scare with his followers after posting a photo of himself on a hospital bed with drips attached.

In the Facebook post, the Ghanaian actor and comedian appeared weak but conscious as he received treatment.

Accompanying the image was a short message that many have described as both honest and eye-opening. He wrote, “Don’t ignore the signs.

Thought was normal malaria was even pressing phone,” and added the hashtag #CheckYourHealth.

Enock Darko’s malaria symptoms turned serious

From his own words, it is clear that he initially believed his condition was nothing serious.

Like many people who experience mild symptoms, he assumed it was something common and manageable. He continued using his phone and going about his routine, thinking it would pass.

However, the situation eventually required medical attention, leading to his hospitalisation.

While he did not go into details about the exact diagnosis, his message focused more on the lesson than the illness itself.

Netizens wished him a speedy recovery

Enock Darko's post has since drawn reactions from fans who expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

Others also shared similar experiences of ignoring early symptoms only to realise the importance of timely medical checks later.

Enock Darko’s update serves as a reminder that health should not be taken lightly.

Sometimes what feels small or familiar can turn into something that needs professional care.

His message encourages people to pay attention to their bodies and seek help when necessary.

For now, supporters continue to hope he recovers fully and returns to doing what he does best.

Ujah Frank commented:

"Quick recovery, my brother."

Ohemaa Mercy commented:

"Aww, sorry, dear brother, speedy recovery. I'm also in the hospital with malaria, and I thought it was normal, so I was still teaching in school with it till it felled me down on Friday after the first break when I was rushed to the hospital."

Chan Gatluak commented:

"I wish you recovery soon in Jesus Christ's name."

Raphael Doka Dashap commented:

"May the Lord heal you, In Jesus name sir."

Amie Sherif commented:

"Wish you speedy recovery, my favourite person."

