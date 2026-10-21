A DNA paternity test conducted by Microafia Healthcare unveiled startling results for Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

The test found mismatches in 11 genetic loci, raising questions about the parentage of his son Dragon Junior, born in late 2025

Stevo Simple Boy issued an official statement addressing the findings and what they mean for his relationship with Brenda

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Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy has ended his relationship with Brenda, the mother of his child, after a DNA paternity test confirmed he is not the biological father of the boy known as Dragon Junior.

Stevo Simple Boy announces separation from Brenda after DNA test proves he is not his son's father. Image credit: Alexander NK

Source: Facebook

The results were delivered on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, following an examination carried out by Microafia Healthcare.

A medical practitioner read the findings aloud in a video, stating that genetic mismatches were found across 11 of the loci tested.

"Based on the DNA profiles generated from the sample submitted of Stephen Otieno Sr. and Stephen Otieno Jr., Stephen Otieno Sr., you are not the biological father of Stephen Otieno Jr. Mismatches were observed in 11 of the loci tested," the practitioner said.

The child, whose full name is Stephen Otieno Junior, was born to Stevo and Brenda in late 2025.

Stevo Simple Boy confirms breakup with Brenda

Shortly after the results became public, the rapper, whose real name is Stephen Otieno Sr., released an official statement addressing the situation.

Stevo Simple Boy acknowledged that processing the outcome had not been easy but said he had chosen a path of dignity.

"Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple. The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved," he said.

Stevo also thanked Microafia Healthcare for handling the process professionally, and asked his fans and the wider public to give him space as he works through the personal fallout.

How Dragon Junior's paternity became public debate

Speculation about Dragon Junior's paternity first surfaced not long after his birth, partly driven by claims made publicly by Stevo's former manager, Geoffrey Machabe.

Machabe later withdrew those claims, but the conversation around the child's biological parentage continued to circulate on social media.

The DNA findings have now settled the question officially, marking a deeply personal turning point for the musician as he comes to terms with the results and the end of his relationship with Brenda.

The Instagram post from Stevo Simple Boy is below.

Samuel Aboagye's DNA test saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest in the DNA test dispute between Samuel Aboagye’s family and his widow, Abigail Salami, including the Obuasi District Court’s adjournment of the case.

The court reportedly set January 27, 2026, for the next hearing, while no DNA test had been conducted on the couple’s daughter. Earlier, Blakk Rasta said Salami was willing to withdraw her own court case and allow the test, a claim she has not publicly confirmed here.

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Source: YEN.com.gh