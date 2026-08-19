Big Brother Naija star Sheggz has broken his silence as he confirms that he and Bella parted ways in January 2026

Sheggz strongly denied cheating allegations, saying his reputation was being unfairly questioned after months of speculation

The reality TV star revealed he had purchased an engagement ring, believing the relationship could lead to marriage

Big Brother Naija star Sheggz has gone public with the details of his split from fellow reality TV star Bella, breaking a long silence to address cheating allegations he says have damaged his reputation.

BBNaija star Sheggz confirms breakup with Bella, breaks silence on his cheating allegations. Image credit: BBNaija All Stars

Source: Facebook

Speaking out for the first time, Sheggz confirmed the two have not been in a relationship since January 2026.

He said he had deliberately kept quiet to protect his privacy, but reached a point where he felt compelled to set the record straight.

"I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026," he said in a lengthy public statement.

Sheggz speaks of struggles and relationship breakdown

Beyond the cheating denials, BBNaija star gave an unusually candid account of a difficult stretch in his personal life.

He disclosed that 2025 was marked by serious health challenges, with the reality star spending much of the year in and out of hospital before travelling to England for treatment and recovery.

After returning to Nigeria in October 2025, he said he came across information that caused him to question whether the relationship was built on genuine trust.

He noted that he had raised concerns and provided opportunities to address certain issues as far back as 2024, but felt the situation never truly improved.

What makes his statement particularly striking is his admission that, despite the tension, he had fully intended to propose. Sheggz revealed he went so far as to purchase an engagement ring, convinced at the time that the pair had a future together.

"I genuinely wanted the relationship to work. I even went as far as purchasing a ring because I believed in the possibility of a future together," he said.

Sheggz and Bella's failed reconciliation

The couple reportedly tried to patch things up after their January 2026 separation, but the BBNaija personality said the reconciliation attempt did not hold.

He expressed disappointment at how certain matters were handled and said he did not witness the remorse he had been hoping for.

He stressed that throughout everything, he remained guided by his core values.

"I am a man who values family, friendship, integrity and my faith," he said.

Adding that both families may have been caught in the fallout.

Sheggz closed his statement on a measured note, wishing Bella well and urging both sides to move forward without further public drama.

The X post of Sheggz is below.

BBNaija's Emmanuel and partner spark divorce rumour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a divorce speculation surrounding BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh and his wife Cilia Nyanghe emerged just four months after their wedding.

As the couple's social media activity raised eyebrows, fans are left wondering about the dynamics of their relationship and what could have led to this unexpected turn of events.

The couple's public displays of affection and their wedding, celebrated with much fanfare, now seem to contrast sharply with the signs of discontent, igniting discussions among followers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh