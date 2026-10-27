Nigerian singer Omah Lay confirmed he sustained a knee ligament injury during a music video shoot after a video of him being carried by paramedics went viral

Omah Lay announced that all Clarity of Mind Tour dates from October 30, 2026, onwards have been postponed as he recovers over the next four to six weeks

The singer shared the update via his Instagram story and X account on Monday, October 26, 2026, alongside a photo of himself on crutches

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Nigerian singer Omah Lay has broken his silence over footage that set social media abuzz, confirming that he suffered a knee ligament injury on the set of an upcoming music video shoot.

Omah Lay confirms knee ligament injury, postpones Clarity of Mind tour dates. Image credit: Omah Lay

Source: Facebook

The musician, whose full name is Stanley Omah Didia, posted the update on both his Instagram story and X account on Monday, October 26, 2026.

The announcement came days after a video circulated widely online showing him being carried by paramedics, prompting waves of concern from fans seeking answers about his condition.

Omah Lay stated that the injury would require several weeks of rest, though he did not elaborate on the precise circumstances of the accident.

Omah Lay postpones Clarity of Mind Tour

With his recovery taking priority, the singer confirmed that all Clarity of Mind Tour dates scheduled from October 30, 2026, onwards are off the table for now.

He estimates a recovery window of four to six weeks before he can return to the stage.

In his own words, the news was a painful one to share:

"I'm heartbroken to share that due to a knee ligament injury, all CLARITY OF MIND TOUR dates from October 30th onwards are postponed as I focus on recovery over the next 4–6 weeks."

The Nigerian musician also reassured ticketholders and fans that details on rescheduled dates and ticket arrangements would follow in due course.

The post included a photograph of the singer using crutches, offering the clearest visual confirmation yet of the seriousness of his condition.

Fans rally behind Omah Lay

The announcement drew a flood of warm messages from supporters across social media.

Many fans used the opportunity to urge the singer to put his health first, while others voiced their disappointment at having to wait longer for the live performances they had been anticipating.

One supporter turned the situation into a lighthearted challenge, encouraging Omah Lay to channel the experience into songwriting material.

Another fan, who had been looking forward to his Berlin date, expressed genuine sadness at the postponement.

Despite the setback, the overall mood among his fanbase remained one of solidarity and patience, with most followers simply wishing the singer a swift and full recovery.

The X post by Omah Lay is below.

Ghanaian blogger dies after motor accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the death of Ghanaian blogger Ishmael Bessey Kurt after a motor accident in Ada.

An eyewitness said he suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital, where efforts to save him were unsuccessful. His death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh