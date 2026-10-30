Footage from Elder Frank Donkor's Hebron Prayer Camp fish farm in Ghana showed several dead fish floating in floodwater on Thursday, October 29, 2026

On-screen text in the viral TikTok video attributed the mass fish kill to an alleged sewage leakage in the Nsawam area

Workers were filmed wading through the contaminated water and collecting dead fish into wooden canoes as losses mounted

Elder Frank Donkor's Hebron Prayer Camp has been hit by a devastating environmental disaster after several fish reportedly died at the camp's fish farm, with an alleged sewage leakage blamed for the mass kill.

Elder Frank Donkor and the Hebron Prayer Camp suffer a fresh loss as fish from the farm die after alleged pollution. Photo source: Hebron Prayer CAMP

Source: Facebook

Footage shared by popular Ghanaian blogger SoundCity Music on TikTok on Thursday, October 29, 2026, showed workers wading knee-deep through murky, contaminated water at what appeared to be the flooded fish pond on the Hebron Prayer Camp's premises.

Wooden canoes move slowly through the water as workers scoop out dead fish, the scale of the loss stretching across the entire visible surface of the farm.

Alleged sewage blamed for fish farm disaster

The footage painted a grim picture of the damage wrought by the alleged pollution. The tone throughout was sombre and documentary-like, with no celebratory or sensational framing.

The sheer volume of dead fish visible in the canoes and across the water gave weight to the loss figure cited in the video.

Hebron Prayer Camp, associated with Elder Frank Donkor, is a well-known Christian ministry in Ghana.

The fish farm appeared to have been operating as part of the camp's broader activities before the incident.

The incident comes as a major loss to Elder Donkor and the Hebron Prayer Camp, several months after the clergyman lost his two sons, Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, in the Tema aircraft crash.

The TikTok videos showing the aquatic disaster at the Hebron Prayer Camp fish farm are below:

Reactions to Hebron Prayer Camp Farm disaster

The video prompted strong reactions online, with viewers expressing concern over both the environmental damage and the fate of the dead fish.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Innocent 1 gh wrote:

"Hmmm, as for the water coming from the sewage, they have to do something about it because it joins the Doboro River, which makes the water turn black. It is not Good at all."

Shaboo said:

"Hebron again 😳? Asem ooo 😳."

Elorm Rachel commented:

"The authorities should make sure they don't sell these fishes."

Fa akoma pa nante wrote:

"Oh, this Hebron man is like Job. One problem after the other. Very sad."

Prestigious said:

"This man of God has suffered this year too much."

Elder Frank Donkor spotted in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Elder Frank Donkor, founder of Ghana’s Hebron Prayer Camp, whose appearance in a video during a visit to the United States sparked warm reactions online.

Many viewers were moved by his smiles and good spirits, especially after the devastating helicopter crash in Tema that claimed the lives of both his pilot son and his younger son.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh