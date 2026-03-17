The victims of Monday’s plane crash at Tema Community One have been identified

Among them were Captain Frank Donkor, a seasoned pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother

The brothers are reported to be the sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp

Victims of the plane crash that occurred at Tema Community One in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 16 March 2026, have been identified.

According to a post on Okay101.7fm's Instagram page, Captain Frank Donkor and his brother were among the victims of the tragic crash, which reportedly claimed the lives of two people.

The victims of the devastating plane crash at Tema Community one have been identified. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Captain Frank Donkor was a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience.

The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp.

Read the IG post below:

Eyewitness account of Tema plane crash

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the crash in a press statement, stating that the light aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra.

The accident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Site 17 in Tema Community 1, has drawn the attention of emergency responders and the general public.

Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, recounted how the aircraft suddenly went down.

“It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken. The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage.”

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire and salvage the wreckage.

The tragic aircraft accident on March 16, 2026, has left the community deeply shaken.

Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, said the aircraft suddenly plummeted, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17.

An eyewitness, Nana Kwame, recounts the harrowing details of how a plane crashed and burst into flames in Tema on March 16, 2026. Image credit: G24/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Residents quickly gathered to help extinguish the flames and secure the area, while security personnel and emergency responders arrived to manage the scene and document it for investigation.

The crash has claimed two lives so far, and authorities are expected to release an official statement on the incident soon.

Tema crash aircraft was grounded for 22 years

Following the identification of the crashed aircraft, it has emerged that the light plane was once grounded for 22 years and only resumed flights less than three years ago.

Checks by YEN.com.gh indicated that the aircraft is a 3I Sky Arrow 650, originally manufactured by Iniziative Industriali Italiane between 1992 and 2008.

A February 2023 Facebook post by Roberto Billia, the Managing Director of Gianair, a Ghanaian airline with operations in Accra and Obuasi, suggested that the aircraft had been grounded for the previous 22 years and had recently been restored.

He shared photos of the aircraft and a video with the caption:

"After 22 years, 9G-ADV is again airborne! WHAT AN EMOTION! Shortly, more video from Go-Pro."

Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacts to plan crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had addressed growing concerns from congregants over the occurrence of tragic incidents despite his prior prophecies and warnings.

The discussion was sparked by a social media post recalling his alleged prophecy about the Tema Community One plane crash on March 16, 2026.

The exchange highlights the ongoing public debate around prophecy, accountability, and the role of spiritual leaders in preventing tragedies.

Source: YEN.com.gh