Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, founder of Hebron Prayer Camp, has come into the spotlight after the tragic loss of his two sons in the Tema plane crash

The victims, including Captain Frank Donkor, perished when their aircraft (9G-ADV) crashed and burst into flames near Oninku Park on March 16, 2026

Elder Frank, a former member of the Church of Pentecost, now leads a widely followed ministry known for intense prayer, healing, and deliverance sessions

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Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor is a Ghanaian Christian leader and founder of Hebron Prayer Camp who has hit the news after the deaths of his two sons in a plane crash.

All About Hebron Prayer Camp Founder Elder Frank Donkor Who Lost Two Sons in Crash

Source: Facebook

Captain Frank Donkor, reportedly a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother were identified as the victims of the Monday, March 16, 2026, crash, which occurred at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1.

According to reports, the plane, identified as a light aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV, burst into flames on impact, reducing the two occupants of the plane to ashes.

After the confirmation of the identities of the victims, YEN.com.gh has taken a deep look into the life of their father, prominent Ghanaian man of God, Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor.

Below is the Facebook post with details of the death of Elder Donkor's sons.

Who is Hebron Prayer Camp’s Elder Frank?

Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor is the founder of the popular Hebron Prayer Camp, a breakaway prayer ministry that emerged after a split from the Church of Pentecost.

The 60-year-old, known to his devoted followers as Elder Frank, leads the camp located near Nsawam in the Eastern Region as lead pastor and general overseer.

He is known for drawing massive crowds to​ his events, which can encapsulate all-night prayer, healing, and deliverance services.

According to reports, he was a former senior member of the Church of Pentecost but left to form his own ministry following some internal wranglings. The Church distanced itself from him formally in a statement released in 2020, according to a report from 2MuchGh on YouTube.

Elder Frank is a godlike leader to his followers, who praise him for transforming their lives, while dividing opinion among others. Together with his wife, they lead the camp, described as one of the most followed in the country.

He is also known for his generosity, organising food drives and other philanthropic initiatives to help members of the Nsawam Prison and other less privileged in society.

Below is a TikTok post celebrating Elder Frank Donkor on his birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh