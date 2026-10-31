Nana Romeo fired back at Prophet Nigel Gaisie after the cleric claimed on Neat FM that he once paid the media personality's rent

The Accra FM presenter insisted he never received any financial favour from Nigel Gaisie and demanded proof of the alleged payment

Nana Romeo also revealed Nigel Gaisie had failed to fulfil an earlier promise to give him land in appreciation for platforming him on radio

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has publicly challenged Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, after the cleric made a claim on Neat FM that he once covered the presenter's rent.

The allegation clearly rubbed Nana Romeo the wrong way. In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the presenter issued a stern rebuttal, insisting that not a single pesewa had ever exchanged hands between them and demanding that the prophet produce evidence to back up his version of events.

Nana Romeo calls Nigel Gaisie a liar over rent payment claims on radio. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

Nana Romeo Denies Nigel Gaisie's Rent Claim

Nana Romeo was direct in shooting down the story. He explained that his connection with Nigel Gaisie went back to his days at Accra FM, where he regularly gave the prophet airtime. According to him, Gaisie had at one point acknowledged that generosity and asked what he wanted in return.

"Nigel is lying. He didn't give me any money to go and rent. In fact, the only promise he made was that I had been good to him because I used to bring him on Accra FM in those days. He then asked me what I wanted as a way of showing his appreciation. I told him I wanted land so I could honour my mother. He didn't fulfil his promise, and I don't have a problem with that," he said.

The presenter stressed he had stable accommodation long before the prophet entered his life, making the rent claim all the more puzzling to him.

Nana Romeo Warns Gaisie Against Using Him

Beyond the factual dispute, Nana Romeo took issue with the public nature of Gaisie's statement, arguing the prophet had no business airing unverified claims about him on a radio platform.

"You don't have any right to sit on the radio and spread false statements about me, after all you did to me. Nigel, I want you to come out and provide proof that you gave me money to pay rent. I had a place to stay when I met you," he said.

Nana Romeo also addressed what appeared to be a private attempt at reconciliation that had taken place just before his public response. He acknowledged that staff at Peace FM had relayed Gaisie's desire to patch things up, and said he was open to forgiveness, but drew a firm line against being weaponised in the process.

"Yesterday, you told the staff of Peace FM that you wanted to amend our differences, which I agreed to because I had to forgive you. If you want to reconcile, don't use me for damage control," he added.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie had not publicly responded to Nana Romeo's video at the time the presenter made his statement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh