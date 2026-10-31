Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum broke her silence on the death of teenager Javits Frimpong, who was shot in New York

Javits Frimpong, 15, had relocated from Ghana to the United States about a year ago to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong

The incident drew an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians both at home and abroad, with many calling for justice for the family

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum has spoken out about the death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, a Ghanaian teenager who was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum reacts to the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong. Image credit: Tima Kumkum, Ghana Trends

Source: Facebook

Javits had moved from Ghana to the United States roughly a year before his death to reunite with his father, Thomas Frimpong.

He was reportedly on his way to school when the shooting occurred, cutting short what had been the beginning of a new chapter in his young life.

Tima Kumkum's emotional tribute to Javits

Tima Kumkum shared a flyer featuring Javits' image on her Instagram page on Friday, 30 October 2026, a day after the tragedy.

The television presenter said the news had left her with more questions than answers, describing the loss as deeply painful.

"Oh God, this is so heartbreaking 🤦‍♀️, I have been asking so many questions. Rest in peace, baby boy, you didn't deserve this 🥹," she wrote.

Her post captured the sorrow that has gripped many who have followed the story, particularly given Javits' age and the circumstances surrounding his death.

The fact that he had only recently left Ghana to be with his father made the tragedy all the more difficult to process for those who knew him and those who heard his story.

Thomas Frimpong, who had welcomed his son to America only a year earlier, is now left to grieve the boy's loss. Calls for justice have continued to grow as both communities come to terms with his untimely passing.

The Instagram post of Tima Kumkum is below.

Ghanaians mourn Javits Frimpong online

The death triggered a wave of grief across social media, with Ghanaians in Ghana and the diaspora sharing their condolences and expressing disbelief at the circumstances of his passing.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from Instagram:

@its_dellki said:

"I cried omg 😭😭 how he was running for his life n still couldn't make it 💔💔"

@blaq9473 wrote:

"May your soul rest in peace 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢"

@minalyntouch said:

"This shouldn't happen to any parent. May God keep us and our children safe from evil people. 💔"

@missy.keri shared:

"Eiii imagining if he was my son eiii😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔😭😭😭I don't know him ooh but I cry 😭God please help his dad 😢 🙏🏻"

Bronx Congressman Ritchie reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres’s response to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong and his appeal for information.

Javits had moved from Ghana to New York just a year earlier to live with his father and start a new life. He was shot and killed near Crotona Park on his way to school, leaving his family and community in mourning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh